en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Duly’s Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth – Insights from Equity Podcast

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Duly’s Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth – Insights from Equity Podcast

In a recent interview on the Equity podcast, Morgan Sung from TechCrunch and Shruti Dwivedi, co-founder and CEO of the health-tech startup Duly, shed light on the startup’s contraceptive care platform, primarily aimed at the Indian market. The conversation comes in the lead-up to a revamp of the podcast’s Wednesday episode format.

Addressing a Gap in Sexual Wellness

Duly, which was part of TechCrunch Disrupt’s 2023 Battlefield cohort, is targeting India’s large, youthful population to provide much-needed contraceptive care. With over 700 million people below 30 years of age and less than 15% with access to sexual education, the country presents a strategic market for the startup. The platform addresses the issue of limited condom usage and the stigma young, unmarried women face when seeking contraception.

Competitive Landscape

The sexual wellness sector also includes other startups like Evofem Biosciences, known for producing Phexxi, a non-hormonal contraceptive gel. Despite facing financial challenges and recently being acquired, Evofem emphasizes the global need for accessible contraceptive care. This is further underscored by the ongoing changes in American abortion laws.

The Power of Social Media

A study examining the impact of social media on accessing Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) information among youth in Mathare, Nairobi, highlighted the platforms’ significance. Spearheaded by Africa Medical Research Foundation’s Y-ACT program, the study found that Google, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook are the most used platforms for procuring relevant SRH information, predominantly about family planning.

The podcast team concluded by thanking Morgan Sung for the interview, Mary Ann for the introduction, and Theresa and Kell for their work in editing and production.

0
Health India Start-ups
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
54 seconds ago
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
In an electrifying turn of events, 16-year-old Luke Littler, affectionately known as ‘The Nuke’, has secured a spot in the World Championship final of darts. This accomplishment is a testament to his sterling performance, having defeated two-time European Championship winner Rob Cross and earning the admiration of his peers and opponents alike. The Meteoric Rise
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
3 mins ago
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options
6 mins ago
Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
1 min ago
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
Understanding Minnesota's Laws on Scattering Cremated Ashes
2 mins ago
Understanding Minnesota's Laws on Scattering Cremated Ashes
First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign
2 mins ago
First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign
Latest Headlines
World News
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
31 seconds
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
54 seconds
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
1 min
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater Amid Snow Scarcity
1 min
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater Amid Snow Scarcity
The NBA's Innovative Approach Towards Non-Shooting Players: A New Era in Basketball
2 mins
The NBA's Innovative Approach Towards Non-Shooting Players: A New Era in Basketball
Understanding Minnesota's Laws on Scattering Cremated Ashes
2 mins
Understanding Minnesota's Laws on Scattering Cremated Ashes
First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign
2 mins
First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
3 mins
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
Arlington County Planning Commission Schedules Hybrid Public Meeting
4 mins
Arlington County Planning Commission Schedules Hybrid Public Meeting
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
28 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
29 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
38 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
39 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
48 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
51 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app