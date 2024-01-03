Duly’s Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth – Insights from Equity Podcast

In a recent interview on the Equity podcast, Morgan Sung from TechCrunch and Shruti Dwivedi, co-founder and CEO of the health-tech startup Duly, shed light on the startup’s contraceptive care platform, primarily aimed at the Indian market. The conversation comes in the lead-up to a revamp of the podcast’s Wednesday episode format.

Addressing a Gap in Sexual Wellness

Duly, which was part of TechCrunch Disrupt’s 2023 Battlefield cohort, is targeting India’s large, youthful population to provide much-needed contraceptive care. With over 700 million people below 30 years of age and less than 15% with access to sexual education, the country presents a strategic market for the startup. The platform addresses the issue of limited condom usage and the stigma young, unmarried women face when seeking contraception.

Competitive Landscape

The sexual wellness sector also includes other startups like Evofem Biosciences, known for producing Phexxi, a non-hormonal contraceptive gel. Despite facing financial challenges and recently being acquired, Evofem emphasizes the global need for accessible contraceptive care. This is further underscored by the ongoing changes in American abortion laws.

The Power of Social Media

A study examining the impact of social media on accessing Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) information among youth in Mathare, Nairobi, highlighted the platforms’ significance. Spearheaded by Africa Medical Research Foundation’s Y-ACT program, the study found that Google, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook are the most used platforms for procuring relevant SRH information, predominantly about family planning.

