Dubai-Based Project 'Sound Affects' Creates Unique Sound Library to Support PTSD Victims

Sound, in its diverse forms and degrees, has a profound impact on the human psyche. For some, it is a soothing balm; for others, like 18-year-old photojournalist Patrick Baz, it becomes a trigger for harrowing memories. Patrick's experience of 'sonic trauma' from the sounds of warzones led to the onset of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with everyday noises reminiscent of those war times causing him distress.

'Sound Affects': A Symphony for Healing

Recognizing the deep-seated impact of sound on the mind, Sound Affects, a Dubai-based initiative, has crafted a unique sound library. The library is an ensemble of everyday objects mimicking troubling sounds such as fireworks and ambulance sirens—noises that often become PTSD triggers. This innovative project is a collaborative effort between Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East, Sixieme Son, and Mindloop.

From Profits to Provisions: Supporting PTSD Victims

The primary aim of Sound Affects is to provide support for PTSD victims. The sale of these sounds, crafted meticulously using the Foley technique, benefits related non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The project's motto 'royalty rights for human rights' underscores the persistent support provided by royalties. This initiative is not only a philanthropic endeavor but also a service to production houses in need of authentic sound effects.

Ahmad Haffar: The Voice Behind the Cause

The project has garnered endorsement from Ahmad Haffar, renowned as the 'voice of Dubai' and the managing partner of Mindloop Studios. Haffar's own journey, marked by a childhood game 'Fireworks or Gunshots' in Lebanon, has contributed to his personal understanding of PTSD. His support for Sound Affects is deeply rooted in his own experiences, including his recovery from a coma, which was significantly influenced by sound therapy.