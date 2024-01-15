Dual Therapy of ED Drugs and Nitrates: A Potential Health Risk for CVD Patients

The potential risks of dual therapies involving erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs such as Viagra or Cialis and nitrates for heart conditions have been brought to light by a Swedish study. Men suffering from cardiovascular disease (CVD) who are prescribed both phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors (PDE5i) for ED and nitrate medications for angina may be at an increased risk of negative health outcomes, according to the study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Advertisment

Study Methodology and Key Findings

The research, which analyzed data from the Swedish Patient Register, focused on the effects of PDE5i treatment on cardiovascular outcomes in men with stable coronary artery disease (CAD) who were also being treated with nitrates. The study encompassed 61,487 men with a history of myocardial infarction (MI) or percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). Of these, 5,710 were treated with both nitrates and PDE5i.

It was found that the combination of PDE5i and nitrates is associated with higher risks for all health outcomes compared to nitrates alone. However, few events occurred within 28 days after dispensing PDE5is, indicating a low immediate risk.

Advertisment

Limitations and Conclusions

Despite these eye-opening results, the study acknowledges certain limitations, such as the unknown patient compliance and medication habits, and the inability to infer causality of death. The researchers emphasize the need for careful patient consideration before prescribing PDE5i to men receiving nitrate treatment and advocate for further research into this matter.

An accompanying editorial comment suggests that while ED PDE5i can be safe for patients with mild angina and reasonable exercise ability, they are generally contraindicated for those on chronic nitrate therapy. This raises a critical question about the safety of dual therapy and highlights the need for personalized and cautious prescription practices.