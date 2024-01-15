Dua Lipa Announces She’s Quit Smoking: A Step Towards A Healthier Lifestyle

Pop music sensation, Dua Lipa, recently revealed on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ that she has decided to quit smoking. The 27-year-old star, who rose to fame with chart-toppers like ‘Houdini’, has often been candid about her struggle to quit the habit. This public declaration marks a significant step in her journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

A Journey Initiated by Health Concerns

The decision to quit smoking was not an impulsive one for Lipa. The singer suffered from laryngitis in December 2021, an event that made her recognize the adverse impact of smoking on her vocal health and overall well-being. She had previously attempted to curb her smoking habit temporarily during her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour in 2022, primarily to protect her voice. However, the recent health scare prompted a more permanent change.

Quitting for Confidence and Performance

On her podcast ‘At Your Service,’ Dua Lipa delved into the changes she’s experienced since giving up smoking. She emphasized the boost in her confidence, attributing it to her healthier lifestyle. She believes that feeling good is crucial to delivering an exceptional performance, and therefore, has been focusing on activities promoting her well-being. The decision to quit smoking is a key aspect of this health-focused approach, supporting her demanding performance schedule.

Embracing a Healthier Lifestyle

Dua Lipa’s announcement has been met with widespread encouragement from her fans and the music industry. Her commitment to a healthier lifestyle will likely inspire many of her followers, especially young fans, to reassess their habits. Lipa’s journey emphasizes that it’s never too late to make positive changes for one’s health, a message that is particularly significant in the high-pressure environment of the music industry.