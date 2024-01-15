en English
Health

Dua Lipa Announces She’s Quit Smoking: A Step Towards A Healthier Lifestyle

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
Dua Lipa Announces She's Quit Smoking: A Step Towards A Healthier Lifestyle

Pop music sensation, Dua Lipa, recently revealed on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ that she has decided to quit smoking. The 27-year-old star, who rose to fame with chart-toppers like ‘Houdini’, has often been candid about her struggle to quit the habit. This public declaration marks a significant step in her journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

A Journey Initiated by Health Concerns

The decision to quit smoking was not an impulsive one for Lipa. The singer suffered from laryngitis in December 2021, an event that made her recognize the adverse impact of smoking on her vocal health and overall well-being. She had previously attempted to curb her smoking habit temporarily during her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour in 2022, primarily to protect her voice. However, the recent health scare prompted a more permanent change.

Quitting for Confidence and Performance

On her podcast ‘At Your Service,’ Dua Lipa delved into the changes she’s experienced since giving up smoking. She emphasized the boost in her confidence, attributing it to her healthier lifestyle. She believes that feeling good is crucial to delivering an exceptional performance, and therefore, has been focusing on activities promoting her well-being. The decision to quit smoking is a key aspect of this health-focused approach, supporting her demanding performance schedule.

Embracing a Healthier Lifestyle

Dua Lipa’s announcement has been met with widespread encouragement from her fans and the music industry. Her commitment to a healthier lifestyle will likely inspire many of her followers, especially young fans, to reassess their habits. Lipa’s journey emphasizes that it’s never too late to make positive changes for one’s health, a message that is particularly significant in the high-pressure environment of the music industry.

Health Music
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

