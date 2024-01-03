en English
Health

Dry January: Colorado Springs Embraces the Mocktail Movement

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
Dry January: Colorado Springs Embraces the Mocktail Movement

In an age where health and wellbeing are increasingly prioritized, the concept of the ‘Dry January’ movement, initiated by Alcohol Change UK, has gained significant traction globally. The initiative, which began with a mere 4,000 participants in 2013, has witnessed a staggering increase to over 175,000 participants worldwide eleven years later. The premise is simple: abstain from alcohol for the entire month of January. The motive, however, goes beyond individual health benefits; it’s about increasing awareness of sobriety and promoting safer drinking habits.

Embracing the Mocktail Movement

For those wishing to maintain a vibrant social life while participating in Dry January, the solution lies in the growing trend of mocktails and other non-alcoholic beverages. This trend, once a niche, has now been embraced by the celebrity community, with figures such as Katy Perry, Bethenny Frankel, Zayn Malik, Blake Lively, and Bella Hadid launching their own lines of non-alcoholic beverages. Brands like Ghia, Kin Euphorics, Liquid IV, and Athletic Brewing Co., are gaining popularity, further fueling this rising tide of alcohol-free alternatives.

Colorado Springs: A Haven for Dry January Participants

Colorado Springs is a standout location for those participating in Dry January, thanks to its array of establishments offering innovative alcohol-free options. 503W Open Kitchen and Craft Bar, celebrating its tenth year of operation, offers a variety of mocktails such as the ‘Stubborn Mule’ and ‘Hibiscus ‘Booch Highball’. On the other hand, Springs Orleans, known for its chic atmosphere and Cajun and Creole cuisine, serves a selection of sparkling, fruity mocktails. The local veteran, teacher, and women-owned distillery, 1350 Distilling, features a list of mocktails alongside its spirits. Atmosphere Gastropub in northern Colorado Springs provides a creative menu and elevated alcohol-free drinks, while Trainwreck, a new sports bar, includes ‘Back on Track Mocktails’ like ‘Cucumber Spritz’ and ‘Mor Mojito Kombucha’.

From Beer to Potions: Colorado’s Craft Beverage Industry Adapts

Colorado’s craft beer industry, too, is adapting to this health trend. Keith Villa, the creator of Coors’ Blue Moon, has found a growing market for his alcohol-free beer. Establishments like Denver’s Honey Elixir Bar offer a year-round menu of non-alcoholic drinks termed ‘potions’, crafted using flowers, herbs, crystal essences, and stimulants like chocolate to elicit a feeling without alcohol. Dr. Jody Ryan with the WellPower mental health center in Denver recognizes the benefits of such options, suggesting setting goals and sharing them for accountability. As we step into another year, it’s clear that Colorado Springs is setting an example for how to embrace Dry January without compromising on the joy of socializing.

Health Lifestyle United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

