Dry January and the Rise of Adaptogenic Beverages

Launched in London in 2013, Dry January has evolved from a local health initiative to a global movement, encouraging people to abstain from alcohol for the first month of the year. Recently, this campaign has been complemented by the rise of adaptogenic beverages, a phenomenon that promises the ‘buzz’ of alcohol without the associated hangover. Brands including Sentia and Three Spirit Drinks have gained worldwide attention, offering an alternative way to enjoy a social drink while avoiding alcohol. These beverages incorporate ingredients that mimic the sensations associated with alcohol consumption, catering to those participating in Dry January or those seeking a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing the social rituals associated with drinking.

Reimagining Nonalcoholic Beverages

Over the past few years, the nonalcoholic beverage category has experienced significant growth, sparking larger lifestyle conversations and presenting new business opportunities in the zero-proof space. Bars and restaurants are increasingly incorporating nonalcoholic offerings on their menus, reflecting a growing interest in such drinks within the culinary industry. Brands like De Soi and Athletic Brewing have played pivotal roles in introducing and educating customers about this new beverage category.

Adaptogenic Drinks: The New Wellness Trend

Nonalcoholic Drinks: A Mainstream Choice

The International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR) reports a rise in the popularity of non-alcoholic beverages as a mainstream choice, consumed by both drinkers and non-drinkers across various lifestyles. This surge is attributed to improved production techniques that offer diverse and enjoyable experiences. The IWSR predicts a +9% annual growth in no-alcohol volumes through 2026, underscoring the enduring appeal of these alcohol-free alternatives.