Health

Dry January and the Rise of Adaptogenic Beverages

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Launched in London in 2013, Dry January has evolved from a local health initiative to a global movement, encouraging people to abstain from alcohol for the first month of the year. Recently, this campaign has been complemented by the rise of adaptogenic beverages, a phenomenon that promises the ‘buzz’ of alcohol without the associated hangover. Brands including Sentia and Three Spirit Drinks have gained worldwide attention, offering an alternative way to enjoy a social drink while avoiding alcohol. These beverages incorporate ingredients that mimic the sensations associated with alcohol consumption, catering to those participating in Dry January or those seeking a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing the social rituals associated with drinking.

Reimagining Nonalcoholic Beverages

Over the past few years, the nonalcoholic beverage category has experienced significant growth, sparking larger lifestyle conversations and presenting new business opportunities in the zero-proof space. Bars and restaurants are increasingly incorporating nonalcoholic offerings on their menus, reflecting a growing interest in such drinks within the culinary industry. Brands like De Soi and Athletic Brewing have played pivotal roles in introducing and educating customers about this new beverage category.

Adaptogenic Drinks: The New Wellness Trend

The nonalcoholic beverage category has evolved from a January trend to a wellness movement, with options for adaptogen-enhanced spirit-free sips and handcrafted booze-free beverages being offered at high-end restaurants and bars. This transformative shift is driven by health and wellness trends, with brands like De Soi and Athletic Brewing leading the way on bar menus and shelves.

Nonalcoholic Drinks: A Mainstream Choice

The International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR) reports a rise in the popularity of non-alcoholic beverages as a mainstream choice, consumed by both drinkers and non-drinkers across various lifestyles. This surge is attributed to improved production techniques that offer diverse and enjoyable experiences. The IWSR predicts a +9% annual growth in no-alcohol volumes through 2026, underscoring the enduring appeal of these alcohol-free alternatives.

Health Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

