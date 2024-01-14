en English
Health

Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
A new year often heralds a renewed focus on health and lifestyle, a trend that is taking center-stage across various platforms. From revealing discussions on Woman’s Hour about the hygiene habits of Britons, to a dedicated segment on stool sample examinations on Steven Bartlett’s ‘The Diary of a CEO,’ health-related topics are increasingly gaining public interest. Even in the realm of fiction, as seen in BBC Radio 4’s ‘The Archers,’ the narrative is not immune to this health-conscious wave, with Champion the Shetland pony being put on a post-Christmas diet, humorously termed as ‘pony boot camp.’

Embracing Sobriety

This health-focused trend is also apparent in the alcohol industry, with the rise of Dry January, an annual health campaign encouraging people to abstain from alcohol for the first month of the year. According to a recent Morning Consult poll, 21% of drinking-age U.S. adults are participating in some form of reduced alcohol consumption this January, up six percentage points from the previous year. This trend towards non-alcoholic consumption and moderation is reshaping the alcohol market, with non-alcoholic beverages occupying an increasingly significant niche.

A Rising Market

Despite being more expensive due to labor costs and lack of industrial production resources, non-alcoholic beverages are witnessing a surge in demand. Alcohol giants are seizing this opportunity to introduce non-alcoholic products, and sales of non-alcoholic beers, wine, and spirits have seen a 31% increase in the past year. This shift is further evidenced by the growth of the global NoLo (non-alcoholic and low-alcohol) market, which is predicted to expand by 67% to $359M by 2026, according to the Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report 2024.

Health-Conscious Choices

The growing health consciousness is not confined to the Western world. In China, traditional health regimens are gaining popularity amongst the younger demographic. Practices such as the Baduanjin exercise and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) diets are becoming integrated into modern lifestyles. The prevalence of suboptimal health among the youth has heightened their health consciousness, leading to a surge in the business of TCM centers. This cross-continental move towards healthier choices reflects an evolving societal trend that transcends personal habits to permeate entertainment and media narratives.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

