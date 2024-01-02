en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year

The dawn of the new year beckons individuals worldwide to embrace Dry January, a movement that promotes a month-long hiatus from alcohol and substances. The initiative emerged in the U.K. in 2013, and its global resonance is now unarguable. From improving sleep to enhancing mood, energy levels, and even skin hydration, the health benefits of this abstemious period are manifold.

Why Dry January Matters

Alcohol, despite its social acceptability, is linked to over 200 different medical diseases. Its elimination, even for a short span of time, can significantly reduce health risks. Dr. Akhil Anand from Cleveland Clinic highlights the potential improvements in cholesterol, blood pressure, weight, and sleep. Furthermore, the absence of alcohol in social settings can foster more meaningful interactions.

The Impact on the LGBTQ Community

The implications of Dry January are particularly significant for the LGBTQ community, which faces a heightened risk of substance abuse and related health issues due to discrimination and trauma. The abstinence initiative provides a critical opportunity for this community to reduce health risks and improve overall quality of life.

Strategies for Embracing Dry January

However, the path to successful participation in Dry January requires careful planning. It is crucial to evaluate current substance use patterns and prepare for potential challenges, including withdrawal symptoms and cravings. Alternative activities, reaching out to friends for support, and maintaining flexibility in the plan are among the strategies that can help. Tracking progress using apps or journals is also recommended.

The Payoff of a Sober January

Whether you’re motivated by health benefits or the chance to save money, Dry January presents an opportunity for personal reflection and health improvement. The experience of positive changes such as better sleep, increased energy, and clearer thinking can establish healthier long-term habits around alcohol consumption. Moreover, participation in this campaign can lead to a reduction in alcohol intake even after the challenge ends.

While Dry January offers a plethora of benefits, it should be approached with caution. Daily drinkers are advised to consult their physicians before abruptly stopping alcohol consumption to avoid dangerous withdrawal symptoms. Additionally, the popularity of non-alcoholic beverages can be triggering for some individuals. Ultimately, the goal of Dry January is not just temporary abstinence, but a chance to reshape our relationship with alcohol for a healthier future.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024

By Olalekan Adigun

Budget-Friendly Gut Health: Tips from Wellness Expert Samanta Greener

By Shivani Chauhan

Jax Taylor Clarifies Brittany Cartwright's Health Scare: It Wasn't a Stroke

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Newcastle United Grapples with Injury Crisis: Key Players Trippier and ...
@Health · 53 seconds
Newcastle United Grapples with Injury Crisis: Key Players Trippier and ...
heart comment 0
Demystifying Intraocular Schwannoma: A 16-Year Study Sheds Light on a Rare Eye Tumor

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Demystifying Intraocular Schwannoma: A 16-Year Study Sheds Light on a Rare Eye Tumor
ChatGPT’s Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study

By BNN Correspondents

ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans

By BNN Correspondents

Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of ‘Neighbours’

By Geeta Pillai

Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
Latest Headlines
World News
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
35 seconds
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
35 seconds
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
36 seconds
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
36 seconds
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
Budget-Friendly Gut Health: Tips from Wellness Expert Samanta Greener
40 seconds
Budget-Friendly Gut Health: Tips from Wellness Expert Samanta Greener
Extension Granted to PEI Councillor on Sanctions Over Residential Schools Controversy
41 seconds
Extension Granted to PEI Councillor on Sanctions Over Residential Schools Controversy
Village Councillor Given Extension to Comply with Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves
43 seconds
Village Councillor Given Extension to Comply with Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves
O'Byrne Cup Opener: Laois's Experimental Lineup under McNulty
52 seconds
O'Byrne Cup Opener: Laois's Experimental Lineup under McNulty
Jax Taylor Clarifies Brittany Cartwright's Health Scare: It Wasn't a Stroke
53 seconds
Jax Taylor Clarifies Brittany Cartwright's Health Scare: It Wasn't a Stroke
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
36 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
40 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
43 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
50 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app