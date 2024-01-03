en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study

Dry Eye Syndrome (DES), a condition often associated with aging and other eye diseases, is increasingly prevalent among the German population, according to the results of the Heinz Nixdorf Recall study. The study, which spanned from December 2000 to August 2003, initially enrolled 4,814 participants from the Ruhr region of Germany, yielding a 56% response rate. Although its primary focus was on cardiovascular events, subsequent follow-ups explored other health issues, including DES.

Understanding Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence

In a survey conducted between 2018 and 2021, 2,095 subjects responded to a postal questionnaire about DES based on the Women’s Health Study (WHS) 3-item questionnaire. The questionnaire, initially in English, was translated into German and accurately back-translated to ensure the validity of the study. The aim was to estimate the prevalence of DES and its association with factors such as age, sex, and coexisting eye diseases like cataract, glaucoma, and macular degeneration.

DES: A Growing Concern Among the Elderly

The study’s findings revealed a significant prevalence of DES among the elderly and those with other eye diseases, implying a synergistic effect. Logistic and linear regression models were employed to analyze the data, and bias analyses were conducted to account for non-response and diagnostic inaccuracies. The study was not just about significance testing but emphasized precision and validity, reporting confidence intervals for estimates.

Estimating the Impact of DES in Germany

Utilizing the results of the study, researchers were able to estimate the number of DES cases in Germany for individuals aged 62-91. Corrections were made for non-response and outcome misclassification, thus providing a more accurate picture of DES prevalence in the country.

As the population ages, understanding the prevalence and impact of conditions like DES becomes increasingly essential. Studies like the Heinz Nixdorf Recall shed light on these issues and provide the groundwork for future research and treatment strategies.

0
Germany Health
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

German Unemployment Rate Holds Steady; Nordex SE Sees Uplift on Swedish Order

By Wojciech Zylm

Lyondell Basell Earns €40M EU Grant to Pioneer Advanced Recycling Plant

By Wojciech Zylm

BaFin Maintains SREP Own Funds Requirements for flatexDEGIRO at 4.25%

By Wojciech Zylm

BaFin Upholds SREP Own Funds Requirements for flatexDEGIRO Group at 4.25%

By Wojciech Zylm

BaFin Keeps SREP Own Funds Requirements for flatexDEGIRO Group Unchang ...
@Business · 28 mins
BaFin Keeps SREP Own Funds Requirements for flatexDEGIRO Group Unchang ...
heart comment 0
Dog Ownership Reigns Supreme in US Households

By Wojciech Zylm

Dog Ownership Reigns Supreme in US Households
New Study Abroad Destinations Gaining Popularity Among Indian Students

By Mahnoor Jehangir

New Study Abroad Destinations Gaining Popularity Among Indian Students
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho

By Salman Khan

Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
Notification Obligations and Proxy Voting: Insights from a Voting Rights Announcement

By Wojciech Zylm

Notification Obligations and Proxy Voting: Insights from a Voting Rights Announcement
Latest Headlines
World News
Circa Sports Launches New Sports Betting Facility in Southwest Las Vegas
18 seconds
Circa Sports Launches New Sports Betting Facility in Southwest Las Vegas
Louisville Cardinals Vs. Virginia Cavaliers: An ACC Basketball Showdown
37 seconds
Louisville Cardinals Vs. Virginia Cavaliers: An ACC Basketball Showdown
Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activities
41 seconds
Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activities
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
46 seconds
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
New Mexico State Aggies to Host UTEP Miners in College Basketball Face-off
53 seconds
New Mexico State Aggies to Host UTEP Miners in College Basketball Face-off
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
1 min
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
2 mins
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
3 mins
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
3 mins
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
18 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app