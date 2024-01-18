Drug Racket Operating from Anesthetist's House Busted in Hyderabad

In a significant blow to the drug trade in Hyderabad, the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB), in collaboration with the Cyberabad Special Operations Team and Rajendranagar police, has dismantled a drug racket operating out of an anesthetist's house in Asifnagar. The operation brought about the arrest of the anesthetist's wife and the confiscation of 57 Fentanyl injection vials and Rs 6 lakh in cash.

Fentanyl: A Potent Synthetic Opioid

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is substantially stronger than heroin and morphine, is primarily used in the medical field for managing severe pain. Its potency is such that its commercial quantity is defined as a mere 0.1 gram, underscoring the controlled status of the drug.

Unveiling the Operation

The TSNAB launched the investigation following suspicious drug withdrawals from a hospital pharmacy, ultimately pointing to Dr. Ahsan Mustafa Khan, an anesthetist at a private hospital. Surveillance on Khan's residence revealed a consistent drug delivery pattern involving his wife, Lubna Nazeeb Khan, and a delivery executive. Although Dr. Khan had left for Kuwait, the potential risks to addicts necessitated immediate action, prompting the authorities to stage a raid.

Incident and Aftermath

The raid was executed shortly after the delivery executive handed over four vials to an addict who had paid Rs 17,500 online. As the investigation continues, the TSNAB is now awaiting Dr. Khan's return to determine the full extent of the operation. It also plans to conduct an inventory check at the hospital with drug control officials. To assist in the crackdown on drug-related activities, the TSNAB has provided a contact number for the public to report any related information.