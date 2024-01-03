en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Drosophila Epidermis Plays Pivotal Role in Regulating Metabolic Response to Dietary Protein

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST
Drosophila Epidermis Plays Pivotal Role in Regulating Metabolic Response to Dietary Protein

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have discovered a pivotal role played by the epidermis of the fruit fly, Drosophila, in maintaining metabolic balance in response to varying dietary protein levels. The insightful research presents an expanded understanding of the Drosophila epidermis, revealing it as more than a mere structural component and demonstrating its crucial involvement in regulating amino acid metabolism. This study opens a new avenue to comprehend how organisms adapt to dietary changes, ensuring proper development and growth.

Unravelling the Role of Epidermis in Metabolic Regulation

The research unearthed that genes associated with the catabolism of the amino acid tyrosine (Tyr) become upregulated in the Drosophila epidermis when the organism is subjected to a high-protein diet. A key enzyme, 4-hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase (Hpd), is exclusively expressed in the epidermis, seeing its expression modulated by the internal levels of Tyr. This uncovers a novel aspect of the epidermis, showing its integral role in the metabolic response to dietary changes.

Insulin/IGF-1 and AMPK-FoxO Pathways: Regulating the Expression of Hpd

The basal expression of Hpd, the study revealed, is maintained through insulin/IGF-1 signaling pathways. However, the increase of Hpd in response to a high-protein diet is regulated by the AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK)-forkhead box O subfamily (FoxO) pathway. This signifies the complex interplay between diet, the epidermal layer, and the organism’s metabolic mechanisms.

Disruptions in FoxO-medicated Hpd Induction: Consequences on Development

When FoxO-mediated Hpd induction is disrupted, it leads to excessive internal levels of Tyr and its metabolites. This imbalance, in turn, causes developmental issues in larvae that are on high-protein diets. The implication of this finding could be far-reaching, shedding light on the potential consequences of metabolic disruptions.

In conclusion, this research underlines the complex role of the epidermis in metabolic regulation, bringing to light new understandings of how organisms adapt to dietary changes and maintain metabolic homeostasis. It further emphasizes the importance of understanding these mechanisms, as disruptions could have significant developmental consequences.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Young Heath Hulett's Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease

By BNN Correspondents

Surge in Respiratory Virus Cases in Asheville: Hospitals and Pharmacies Respond

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Spokane Dealership's Gift of Mobility for Family in Medical Distress

By Dil Bar Irshad

FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk

By BNN Correspondents

Virginia Cannabis Control Authority: New Regulations and Objectives fo ...
@Health · 8 mins
Virginia Cannabis Control Authority: New Regulations and Objectives fo ...
heart comment 0
Swimmers Protest Over Poor Water Quality at Mumbai’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Pool

By Dil Bar Irshad

Swimmers Protest Over Poor Water Quality at Mumbai's Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Pool
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates for Blood Donation at KGMU Camp

By Rafia Tasleem

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates for Blood Donation at KGMU Camp
ACSM Reveals Top Fitness Trends for 2024: Wearable Tech, Worksite Health, and Fitness for Older Adults

By Rafia Tasleem

ACSM Reveals Top Fitness Trends for 2024: Wearable Tech, Worksite Health, and Fitness for Older Adults
Lake Bemidji State Park’s First Day Hike: A Symbolic Start to 2024

By Momen Zellmi

Lake Bemidji State Park's First Day Hike: A Symbolic Start to 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Young Heath Hulett's Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease
24 seconds
Young Heath Hulett's Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections
30 seconds
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections
Murray State Triumphs in Tense Basketball Showdown Against Illinois-Chicago
32 seconds
Murray State Triumphs in Tense Basketball Showdown Against Illinois-Chicago
Championship Clubs Eye Plymouth's Finn Azaz
33 seconds
Championship Clubs Eye Plymouth's Finn Azaz
Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Ashwin's Bowling Action Ahead of Second Test
35 seconds
Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Ashwin's Bowling Action Ahead of Second Test
Ambassador Ajadi Highlights Data and Vocational Training as Key to Nigeria's Development
37 seconds
Ambassador Ajadi Highlights Data and Vocational Training as Key to Nigeria's Development
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Manager of Birmingham City Following Poor Results
2 mins
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Manager of Birmingham City Following Poor Results
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
4 mins
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
5 mins
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app