Drew Carey Reveals Past Suicide Attempts: A Deep Dive into His Journey

In an emotionally charged revelation, renowned actor Drew Carey has recently opened up about his past struggles with mental health, including two suicide attempts in his youth. Carey, aged 65, best known as the host of 'The Price is Right,' delved into the depths of his despair during an interview, shedding light on a side of his life that was previously untouched by the public eye.

Depression: A Battle Behind Closed Doors

While many know Carey for his charismatic presence on television, few were aware of the internal battles he fought offscreen. The actor disclosed his attempts at suicide, the first when he was a mere 18-years-old and again in his early 20s. Carey described these alarming episodes as cries for help, emanating from a place of extreme depression and isolation.

A Glimpse into Carey's Darkest Days

During the interview, Carey offered a window into his darkest days, painting a vivid picture of his mental state at the time. He spoke of feeling disconnected, angry, and isolated, particularly at gatherings where others seemed joyous. One such instance occurred at a fraternity party at Kent State University, where Carey found himself questioning his own worth and whether anyone would miss him if he was gone.

Finding Solace and Resilience

Despite his past trials, Carey emphasized that his mental health is in a much better state today. He has found solace in self-help books and performing, tools that he credits for helping him combat the dark emotions that once consumed him. Carey's revelations underscore the reality that mental health struggles can affect anyone, regardless of their status, wealth, or public persona.