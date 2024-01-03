en English
Fashion

Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Top Skincare Picks: Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water and More

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Top Skincare Picks: Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water and More

Renowned actress Drew Barrymore, famed for her roles in E.T. and Charlie’s Angels, has opened up about the secret weapons in her skincare arsenal. In a recent interview with CNN Underscored, Barrymore revealed her favorite skincare products that help her maintain a clean and healthy complexion despite the frequent use of makeup.

Barrymore’s Go-to Skincare Products

Barrymore’s go-to facial cleanser and cleansing pads, both conveniently available on Amazon for $9 each, have been praised for their gentle yet effective cleaning prowess. The actress, known for her flawless skin, swears by the combination of micellar water and reusable cleansing pads to cleanse her skin after long hours of wearing makeup.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water: A Deep Dive

The Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water, which Barrymore recommends, is a versatile product suitable for all skin types. This unscented wonder uses micelles, tiny spherical structures that attract dirt and oil, to cleanse, hydrate, and refresh the skin while also removing makeup. Its dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested formula ensures safety and efficacy.

Impressive Amazon Reviews

With over 50,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the product has garnered a loyal following. Users have noted improvements in their skin’s brightness and softness, lauded its efficiency in removing makeup, and appreciated the product’s longevity. These rave reviews coupled with Barrymore’s endorsement hint at this product’s potential as a valuable addition to daily skincare routines.

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

