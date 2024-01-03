Drew Barrymore Reveals Her Top Skincare Picks: Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water and More

Renowned actress Drew Barrymore, famed for her roles in E.T. and Charlie’s Angels, has opened up about the secret weapons in her skincare arsenal. In a recent interview with CNN Underscored, Barrymore revealed her favorite skincare products that help her maintain a clean and healthy complexion despite the frequent use of makeup.

Barrymore’s Go-to Skincare Products

Barrymore’s go-to facial cleanser and cleansing pads, both conveniently available on Amazon for $9 each, have been praised for their gentle yet effective cleaning prowess. The actress, known for her flawless skin, swears by the combination of micellar water and reusable cleansing pads to cleanse her skin after long hours of wearing makeup.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water: A Deep Dive

The Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water, which Barrymore recommends, is a versatile product suitable for all skin types. This unscented wonder uses micelles, tiny spherical structures that attract dirt and oil, to cleanse, hydrate, and refresh the skin while also removing makeup. Its dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested formula ensures safety and efficacy.

Impressive Amazon Reviews

With over 50,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the product has garnered a loyal following. Users have noted improvements in their skin’s brightness and softness, lauded its efficiency in removing makeup, and appreciated the product’s longevity. These rave reviews coupled with Barrymore’s endorsement hint at this product’s potential as a valuable addition to daily skincare routines.