DRAP Issues Urgent Recall of Substandard Antibiotic Medication: Batch No. 342 of 'SN Zor 200mg/5mL' Suspended

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to ensure public safety, the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has initiated an immediate recall of a substandard medicine designed to treat anti-bacterial infections. This decision comes after the Federal Government Analyst at CDL Karachi found Batch No. 342 of "SN Zor 200mg/5mL suspension for oral use," manufactured by S.N.B Pharma (Pvt) Ltd. Peshawar, to be substandard due to non-compliance with assay results. This recall underscores the regulatory authority's commitment to safeguarding patient health and maintaining stringent quality control over pharmaceutical products.

Advertisment

Immediate Actions for Recall

Following the discovery, the Secretary PQCB Baluchistan directed the manufacturer to withdraw the defective batch from the market promptly. Pharmacists and chemists across distributions and pharmacies have been ordered to halt the supply of this batch immediately, quarantine any remaining stock, and return it to the supplier or company. This proactive measure aims to prevent any potential health risks associated with the substandard product, including sub-optimal effects and therapeutic failure.

Enhanced Surveillance and Consumer Safety

Advertisment

The regulatory field force of all federating units, including DRAP and Provincial Health Departments, has ramped up market surveillance to ensure the effective recall of the defective product(s). This increased vigilance is part of a broader strategy to protect consumers from substandard pharmaceuticals and maintain the highest standards of public health safety. Consumers who have purchased the product bearing the affected batch number(s) are urged to discontinue its use immediately and consult their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any related problems.

Broader Implications for Pharmaceutical Quality Control

This recall action by DRAP is part of a larger effort to combat the presence of contaminated and substandard medicines in the market. Recent incidents, including the discovery of medicinal syrups with unacceptable levels of ethylene glycol, highlight the critical need for stringent quality control and regulatory oversight in the pharmaceutical industry. By taking decisive action against substandard products, DRAP reinforces its commitment to ensuring the safety and efficacy of medicines available to the Pakistani public.