Dr. Vonetta George Honored as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives

In a significant achievement for healthcare leadership, Dr. Vonetta George, Chief of Surgery at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC), has been honored with the Fellow of The American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) credential. This recognition comes after Dr. George successfully cleared the rigorous ACHE Board of Governor's Examination.

Advertisment

Recognizing Decades of Dedication and Excellence

Dr. George's recognition is a testament to her nearly two decades of dedicated medical practice. From her hometown of Newfield, Antigua, she has carved a name for herself in the medical field. She holds dual Masters Degrees in Emergency Medicine and Healthcare Administration. Her expertise is not just limited to her role as a Consultant General Surgeon at SLBMC - her influence extends to several prestigious organizations. Among these are the Golden Key International Honor Society, The Antigua and Barbuda Medical Association, The Pan-American Trauma Society, and The Caribbean Society of Endoscopic Surgeons.

Steering Antigua & Barbuda's Healthcare Leadership

Advertisment

Dr. George's dedication to healthcare leadership goes beyond her academic achievements and professional affiliations. She serves as the Chair of the Antigua & Barbuda Medical Council and is Antigua & Barbuda's national focal point for the World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency Medical Team Initiative. These influential roles highlight her commitment to health sector disaster management and her drive to advance emergency healthcare services on a global scale.

The FACHE Credential: A Mark of Leadership Excellence

The FACHE credential is widely recognized as the gold standard for board certification in health management. This distinction is reflective of Dr. George's leadership excellence and her dedication to professional development in healthcare management. It is a testament to her commitment to the highest standards of professional excellence in healthcare leadership.