Health

Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals

In our quest for personal growth and mental health recovery, it is easy to fall prey to the appeal of lofty aspirations. However, seasoned clinical psychologist, Dr. Vivienne Lewis, with two decades of experience at the University of Canberra, urges us to recalibrate our approach. The key, according to her, lies in setting realistic and achievable goals that foster consistent wellbeing throughout the year.

The Holistic Definition of Wellbeing

Wellbeing, as Dr. Lewis explicates, extends beyond the mere absence of illness. It encapsulates a sense of mental and physical wellness, and the pursuit of meaningful goals. The core components of wellbeing, she says, are nourishing social connections, robust physical health, adequate relaxation, and an intentional distance from substance abuse.

The Art of Daily Self-Care

Dr. Lewis exemplifies daily self-care through a regimen of exercise, nutritious meals, social interactions, and guilt-free relaxation time. She employs the airplane oxygen mask analogy to emphasize the significance of self-care. Just as one must secure their oxygen mask before assisting others on a flight, prioritizing personal wellbeing equips us to lend effective support to those around us.

Prevention Over Cure

Dr. Lewis cautions against the common pitfall of neglecting one’s wellbeing until the onset of stress or burnout. She champions the idea of a regular wellbeing routine as a prophylactic measure. Furthermore, she promotes the practice of reflecting on personal achievements and seeking support when necessary, as opposed to setting unattainable goals that can trigger disappointment and deter sustained efforts towards wellbeing.

Building Resilience Through Realistic Goals

The importance of realistic and manageable goals extends to the domain of mental health recovery. The process of reframing negative thoughts, practicing self-compassion, seeking support, celebrating small victories, maintaining a routine, prioritizing physical health, and cultivating a growth mindset forms the bedrock of resilience. This approach empowers individuals to bounce back from setbacks and fosters lasting mental health recovery.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

