Health

Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10

Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu, a distinguished Ayurvedic doctor based in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, is challenging the commercialization of healthcare by offering affordable medical consultations for a meager fee of Rs 10. In a sector riddled with high costs and unaffordable treatment, Dr. Naidu’s unwavering dedication to providing accessible healthcare emerges as a refreshing anomaly.

Three Decades of Compassionate Healthcare

For over 30 years, Dr. Naidu has been operating his Ayurvedic consultancy clinic in Sundarayya Nagar. Despite the mounting pressure of inflation and increasing operational costs, he has raised his consultation fee just once – from the initial Rs 5 to Rs 10. In an era where medical costs are sky-rocketing, his clinic stands as a testament to his commitment to affordable healthcare.

A Journey Fueled by Determination and Kindness

Dr. Naidu’s journey, from a boy in Kadapa district wrestling with financial constraints to a respected medical professional, is an inspiring narrative of determination and compassion. His grandmother’s support enabled him to pursue education in Tirupati, where he excelled academically and was awarded a gold medal in medical studies. His decision to provide medical assistance to less fortunate patients at nominal charges is a testament to his dedication to the welfare of society.

A Beacon of Hope in the Healthcare Sector

Dr. Naidu’s commitment to affordable healthcare resonates as a beacon of hope amidst the commercialization of the health sector. His clinic in Sundarayya Nagar has become a symbol of hope for thousands of patients, earning him high regard within the local community. His story serves as an example of how one individual’s determination and kindness can significantly impact society, providing necessary medical assistance to those in need despite the escalating costs in the healthcare industry.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

