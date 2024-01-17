Dr. Tosha Rogers Sheds Light on Racial Bias in Healthcare

In a riveting conversation with host Ericka Dunlap, Dr. Tosha Rogers, an HIV education advocate and OB-GYN, unraveled the intricate webs of systemic racism that continue to infiltrate Black health and pain management. The discussion centered on the damaging myth that Black individuals possess a higher pain threshold, an unfounded belief contributing significantly to the towering maternal death rates among Black women in the U.S.

Questioning the Strongest Medication

Dr. Rogers asserted that the strongest medication isn't always the best, advocating for the use of Advil for its dual ability to combat inflammation and pain. The dialogue underscored the pressing necessity for culturally competent doctors who are equipped to provide healthcare services that cater to the distinct social, cultural, and linguistic needs of patients. This approach could be instrumental in diminishing the deep-seated racial disparities in healthcare.

Advocating for Cultural Competence

Emphasizing the crucial role of health systems in imparting cultural competence to medical professionals, Dr. Rogers urged patients to become their own health advocates. She encouraged them to voice their concerns within healthcare systems and, if needed, to involve the state medical board. The conversation also introduced the Advil Pain Equity Project, an innovative initiative designed to tackle systemic racial bias within pain diagnosis and treatment.

Addressing Pain Inequity

The project encompasses grants to Morehouse School of Medicine and BLKHLTH for the development of a pain equity course and the 'Believe My Pain' campaign, which aims to share personal experiences with pain inequity. It also features digital tools, developed in partnership with BLKHLTH, that are designed to enhance clinical experiences for Black patients.

Mirroring the dialogue's insights, a recent U.S. study found that approximately 15 percent of adults consuming ibuprofen and similar NSAIDs like aspirin, naproxen and celecoxib, exceeded the maximum daily recommended dose for these drugs. This overuse, often occurring without medical supervision, can lead to serious side effects such as gastrointestinal bleeding and heart attacks. The study underscores the potential risks associated with making NSAIDs widely available without a prescription, underlining the need for careful scrutiny and regulation.