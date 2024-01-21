Dr. Suneet Mittal Appointed as Chair of Cardiovascular Service at Valley Health System

In a significant stride towards bolstering its cardiovascular services, Valley Health System, situated in Ridgewood, New Jersey, has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Suneet Mittal as the chair of its cardiovascular service line. This announcement, made on January 15, underscores the health system's unrelenting commitment to ensuring that patients experience exceptional care in this vital area of medicine.

A Respected Leader in Cardiovascular Care

Dr. Mittal is a renowned figure in the realm of cardiovascular disease and clinical cardiac electrophysiology. His new position will see him supervising the operations of cardiovascular care at both Valley Medical Group and the Valley Hospital. Dr. Mittal will, however, retain his current roles within the Valley Hospital, further underlining his indispensable value within the health system.

Continuing a Legacy of Service

In addition to his newly acquired role, Dr. Mittal will continue to serve as the director of electrophysiology, the medical director of the Snyder Center for Comprehensive Atrial Fibrillation, and the director of cardiac research for Valley Health System. His responsibilities provide a testament to Dr. Mittal's unwavering commitment to his profession and the betterment of patient care.

An Academic and Clinical Force

Dr. Mittal's illustrious academic achievements include a clinical professorship of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. An active researcher, he serves as the principal investigator of several significant cardiac clinical trials, contributing to the body of knowledge with numerous publications and peer reviews in high-impact journals. His academic journey saw him earning his bachelor’s and medical degrees from Boston University, followed by the completion of his residency and fellowships at esteemed medical institutions.

As Valley Health System welcomes Dr. Mittal to his new role, it also acknowledges and expresses gratitude to the former Chair, Dr. Gerald Sotsky. The journey ahead promises growth and development in cardiovascular care under the capable leadership of Dr. Mittal.