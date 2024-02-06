Dr. Shovan Kumar Rath Honored with Pain Management Awareness Award 2024

Dr. Shovan Kumar Rath, the founder of Pain Free Odisha, has been recognized with the prestigious Pain Management Awareness Award for the year 2024. The award was conferred upon him during the national conference of the Indian Society for Study of Pain (ISSP) held from February 2 to February 4, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency in Pune. This accolade is a testament to Dr. Rath's significant contributions to the field of pain management and his unwavering dedication to enhancing patient care through effective pain alleviation and quality of life improvement.

Pain Free Odisha: A Beacon of Hope in Pain Management

Pain Free Odisha, under the leadership of Dr. Rath, has emerged as a beacon of hope for individuals suffering from chronic pain. His innovative methods and compassionate approach have brought relief to countless individuals, changing their lives for the better. The Pain Management Awareness Award serves as a recognition of these efforts.

Dr. Rath's Appointment to the ISSP General Council

In recognition of his expertise and commitment to the field, Dr. Rath has also been appointed as a General Council Member of the ISSP. The ISSP is a leading organization focused on pain education, research, and management, annually recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to the field.

A Continual Commitment to Advancing Pain Medicine

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Rath expressed his profound honor and gratitude. He acknowledged the importance of pain management awareness and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing pain medicine. Dr. Rath's journey is a powerful narrative of dedication, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of improving patient care in the field of pain management.