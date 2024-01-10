Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show

In a riveting conversation with ‘The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations’, Dr. Selwyn Vickers, the distinguished CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering, divulged his expert insights into mitigating the risk of cancer. The interview, which was recorded on December 19, 2023, in New York, is set to air at 9 pm ET, primed to captivate viewers with Dr. Vickers’ adept understanding of health and cancer prevention.

Cancer Prevention: Lifestyle Recommendations

Among the plethora of insights shared, Dr. Vickers highlighted two fundamental lifestyle changes for cancer prevention: the avoidance of smoking and the curtailment of red meat consumption. With countless studies affirming the link between smoking, red meat, and cancer, these recommendations are pivotal in maintaining health and staving off the vicious cycle of cancer.

