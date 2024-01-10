en English
Health

Dr. Selwyn Vickers Shares Essential Cancer Prevention Tips in Interview with The David Rubenstein Show

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
In a riveting conversation with ‘The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations’, Dr. Selwyn Vickers, the distinguished CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering, divulged his expert insights into mitigating the risk of cancer. The interview, which was recorded on December 19, 2023, in New York, is set to air at 9 pm ET, primed to captivate viewers with Dr. Vickers’ adept understanding of health and cancer prevention.

Cancer Prevention: Lifestyle Recommendations

Among the plethora of insights shared, Dr. Vickers highlighted two fundamental lifestyle changes for cancer prevention: the avoidance of smoking and the curtailment of red meat consumption. With countless studies affirming the link between smoking, red meat, and cancer, these recommendations are pivotal in maintaining health and staving off the vicious cycle of cancer.

More Than Just Health Advice

Beyond the valuable health advice, the feature also delivers a broad spectrum of financial and global news updates. This includes coverage of market trends, political events, and technological advances that have a profound impact on our world. Among the noteworthy topics discussed, the collapse of FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, the potential cessation of negative rates by the Bank of Japan, and Tata Group’s advancements in green technology take center stage.

Bitcoin and Infrastructure Developments

The feature does not stop at these updates, though. It also touches on the approval of Bitcoin-Spot ETFs by the SEC, a move that further legitimizes the cryptocurrency in the financial world. Additionally, plans for infrastructure development in New York City, a bustling metropolis constantly evolving and growing, also find a mention, highlighting the city’s push towards a brighter, more efficient future.

The interview, therefore, is not just a deep dive into the realm of health and cancer prevention, but also a significant source of information about the current socio-economic climate. With Bloomberg’s global network delivering these updates, viewers can expect to be well-informed and engaged, ready to navigate the ever-changing dynamics of our world.

