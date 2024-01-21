Dr Rosalind Eggo Receives £1.9m Grant for Research into Health Disparities and Infectious Disease Burden

Dr Rosalind Eggo, an Associate Professor of Infectious Disease Modelling at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, has secured a grant of over £1.9 million to spearhead a research initiative on health disparities and the burden of infectious diseases in England. This substantial funding has been allocated as part of the UK Research and Innovation Future Leaders Fellowship, a program dedicated to fostering innovation and addressing global challenges.

Unravelling Health Disparities

The research led by Dr Eggo aims to understand the distribution patterns of infections and chronic diseases among different demographic groups. It seeks to identify the factors that contribute to an increased risk of infection and chronic disease. The study will utilise OpenSAFELY, an advanced research platform that will enable the analysis of health records of over 20 million people. This data-driven approach will provide an unprecedented understanding of the health landscape across England.

Contribution from Patient Advisors

Recognising the importance of patient perspectives, the study will involve patient advisors to contribute their insights. These voices will provide a valuable human element to the empirical data, enhancing the research's depth and relevance.

Developing Transmission Models

Another crucial component of Dr Eggo's research involves the development of transmission models. These models will evaluate which interventions might reduce health disparities, such as modifying vaccination programs or improving healthcare access. This practical application of the research findings aims to deliver tangible benefits and improve health outcomes across demographic groups.

The research project is driven by the unequal impact of infectious diseases, as highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to understand the geographical differences in infection rates among various groups and their long-term health impacts.

The ultimate goal of Dr Eggo's research is to develop interventions that can improve health outcomes for all. Her project is one of 75 funded by the UKRI in their December 2023 announcement. The UKRI will open two more rounds of fellowship applications in the summers of 2024 and 2025, with a pre-call announcement for round 9 expected to be published soon.