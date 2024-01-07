en English
Health

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Recalls Over 8,000 Tacrolimus Capsules in US Due to Packaging Error

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Recalls Over 8,000 Tacrolimus Capsules in US Due to Packaging Error

In a significant development, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical giant, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, is recalling over 8,000 bottles of Tacrolimus capsules from the US market due to a packaging error. This error led to the presence of 0.5 mg Tacrolimus capsules in a bottle labeled for 1 mg capsules.

Recall Triggered by Packaging Mix-Up

The recall was initiated after foreign tablets or capsules were found in the bottles, as revealed in the US Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) latest Enforcement Report. This issue, traced back to the company’s Bachupally plant located near Hyderabad, led to the initiation of the recall on December 15, 2023.

A Class II Recall

Classified as a Class II recall, this is considered serious as it may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences. However, the likelihood of serious health issues arising from this error is low. Despite this, the recall was deemed necessary to prevent any potential health risks to consumers.

Not the First Recall for Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

This is not the first time that Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has had to issue a recall. In March of the previous year, the company recalled 4,000 bottles of the same drug due to a similar packaging error. This latest nationwide recall in the US is another measure the company is taking to address these packaging errors and prevent any adverse health effects.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

