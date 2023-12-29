en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Invests in CRISPR Technology with Stake in Editas Therapeutics

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Invests in CRISPR Technology with Stake in Editas Therapeutics

In a strategic move that signals its ambitious expansion into new therapeutic areas, Indian pharmaceutical giant, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has invested $2 million to acquire a 6.46% stake in Editas Therapeutics, a global leader in CRISPR gene editing technology. This investment diversifies Dr. Reddy’s portfolio and positions it at the forefront of a cutting-edge technology with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases.

Stepping into the Future of Medicine

This acquisition marks a significant shift for Dr. Reddy’s into the innovative realm of CRISPR gene editing technology. The investment underscores the pharmaceutical industry’s adaptation to advancements in biomedical research and the increasing demand for innovative treatments. By aligning with Editas Therapeutics, Dr. Reddy’s enters the realm of precision medicine, a field that offers personalized and targeted healthcare solutions.

Editas Therapeutics: Leading the CRISPR Revolution

Editas Therapeutics, known for developing transformative gene editing treatments, is a significant player in the commercial therapeutics market. The company is prioritizing the clinical development of EDIT 301, an in vivo editing therapy, and continues to expand its business development activities. Boasting an array of foundational U.S. and international patents in gene editing, Editas has a robust financial position with a steady financial runway projected into the third quarter of 2025.

CRISPR Technology: A Promising Frontier

CRISPR gene editing technology has shown promising early results in the treatment of diseases such as sickle cell anemia and beta thalassemia. Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics recently gained approval for the first CRISPR-based drug, Casgevy, which works by editing the faulty gene in a patient’s bone marrow stem cell, enabling the production of functional hemoglobin. With an estimated 20,000 potential patients, the commercialization of Casgevy could represent a significant breakthrough in the treatment of these diseases.

As Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories aligns its future with the promising field of CRISPR technology, this strategic investment in Editas Therapeutics positions the company at the vanguard of a new era in pharmaceutical advancements. This move not only showcases the company’s adaptability but also its commitment to embracing innovative solutions that have the potential to revolutionize the future of healthcare.

0
Health India Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India's Ayushman Bhava Campaign Marks Significant Progress

By Rafia Tasleem

Oregon's Drug Decriminalization Law Under Fire: Calls for Reform Gain Momentum

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Olive Oil vs Butter: A Domestic Debate Reflects Global Culinary Tensions

By Safak Costu

Prominent Figures Defy US Life Expectancy Trend: A Call for National Strategy

By BNN Correspondents

From Reel to Real: 'Holby City' Star Rosie Marcel's Personal Medical C ...
@Health · 42 mins
From Reel to Real: 'Holby City' Star Rosie Marcel's Personal Medical C ...
heart comment 0
Bolivia Raises Epidemiological Alert Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bolivia Raises Epidemiological Alert Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases
Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral

By BNN Correspondents

Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral
Ranvir Singh Shares Personal Story of New Year’s Trauma on Good Morning Britain

By BNN Correspondents

Ranvir Singh Shares Personal Story of New Year's Trauma on Good Morning Britain
Swedish Scientists Explore Psychedelics for Insights into Consciousness

By Safak Costu

Swedish Scientists Explore Psychedelics for Insights into Consciousness
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Ayushman Bhava Campaign Marks Significant Progress
32 seconds
India's Ayushman Bhava Campaign Marks Significant Progress
Oregon's Drug Decriminalization Law Under Fire: Calls for Reform Gain Momentum
38 seconds
Oregon's Drug Decriminalization Law Under Fire: Calls for Reform Gain Momentum
Olive Oil vs Butter: A Domestic Debate Reflects Global Culinary Tensions
39 seconds
Olive Oil vs Butter: A Domestic Debate Reflects Global Culinary Tensions
Patrick Yazbek: From Europe to Asian Cup, A Rising Star in Australian Football
39 seconds
Patrick Yazbek: From Europe to Asian Cup, A Rising Star in Australian Football
Historic Peace Deal Signed Between ULFA and Indian Governments
1 min
Historic Peace Deal Signed Between ULFA and Indian Governments
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
1 min
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Channel Islands Update: Football Challenges, Charity Appeals, and Retail Sales
1 min
Channel Islands Update: Football Challenges, Charity Appeals, and Retail Sales
Rafael Nadal's Triumphant Return to the Court at Brisbane International
2 mins
Rafael Nadal's Triumphant Return to the Court at Brisbane International
Lance Armstrong Unmasks His Doping Tactics Amid Cycling's Anti-Doping Struggle
2 mins
Lance Armstrong Unmasks His Doping Tactics Amid Cycling's Anti-Doping Struggle
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
1 min
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
58 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app