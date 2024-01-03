en English
Health

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Boosts Women’s Wellness Portfolio with MenoLabs Acquisition

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:39 am EST
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Boosts Women's Wellness Portfolio with MenoLabs Acquisition

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., a renowned pharmaceutical industry player, has announced the completion of the MenoLabs business acquisition from Amyris Inc. This strategic move is designed to accelerate the company’s growth in the women’s nutritional and wellness market, aligning with the broader strategy of gaining a leading position in this rapidly expanding sector.

Acquisition of MenoLabs Portfolio

The acquisition encompasses the entire MenoLabs supplements portfolio, which includes seven distinct products. These products are specifically designed to support health and alleviate symptoms associated with perimenopause and menopause. The takeover is part of Amyris’s Chapter 11 sales process, and it marks a significant expansion of Dr. Reddy’s offerings in the women’s health sector.

MenoLife Health Tracker App

In addition to the product line, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. also secured the MenoLife health tracker app. This digital platform is designed to complement the supplements by offering a platform for community engagement, education, and information dissemination to consumers. The app serves as an innovative tool, meeting the unmet needs of consumers seeking science-based, research-driven products to alleviate menopausal symptoms.

A Strategic Move for Dr. Reddy’s

Marc Kikuchi, the CEO of Dr. Reddy’s North America, expressed his confidence in the acquisition, viewing it as a catalyst for the company’s growth. He emphasized the strategic fit of the MenoLabs addition, stating that it complements Dr. Reddy’s existing U.S. self-care and wellness brand portfolio. This investment is a testament to Dr. Reddy’s commitment to providing comprehensive health solutions, particularly in the women’s health sector. It also highlights the company’s efforts to expand its global footprint, as evidenced by its recent acquisition of a 6.46% stake in the Israel-based biotechnology company, Edity Therapeutics.

Health
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

