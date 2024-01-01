en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Dr. Pal: The Pioneer of ‘MEDCOM’ Infusing Humor into Medical Topics

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Dr. Pal: The Pioneer of ‘MEDCOM’ Infusing Humor into Medical Topics

Dr. Palaniappan Manickam, better recognized as Dr. Pal, is a California-based Indian gastroenterologist who has made a mark by adding a dash of humor to serious medical subjects in his YouTube videos. With a resounding online presence, Dr. Pal’s YouTube channel boasts over two million subscribers, and he enjoys a robust following of a million on Instagram.

Birth of MEDCOM

The unique concept of ‘MEDCOM’, a blend of medical information and stand-up comedy, was pioneered by Dr. Pal. His original video, crafted for an NGO, was dismissed due to the unconventional infusion of humor. However, the same video found overwhelming success on YouTube, kickstarting his online career and leading to the inception of MEDCOM. This innovative approach aims to simplify intimidating medical topics like hemorrhoids and colonoscopies, making them more accessible and less daunting for patients.

A Personal Health Scare Inspires Change

Dr. Pal’s personal journey is a testament to the transformative power of a healthy lifestyle. After battling a heart-related health scare, he embarked on a weight loss journey that eventually inspired his decision to share his experiences and wisdom through comedy shows. He underscores the importance of a balanced diet, regular exercise, and a positive mindset in maintaining good health.

Sarvana Kumar: A Fictional Reflection of Unhealthy Habits

Dr. Pal cleverly introduced a fictional character, Sarvana Kumar, to mirror the common unhealthy eating habits of people. This relatable character, portrayed with a humorous twist, serves as an effective medium to emphasize the importance of healthy living.

Advocating for Gut Health and Intermittent Fasting

Known to refer to the gut as the ‘second brain,’ Dr. Pal advocates for the essential role of gut health in overall well-being. He strongly promotes a diet rich in fermented foods and fiber, and highlights the benefits of intermittent fasting for weight loss and hormonal balance.

0
Health
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album 'Reasonable Woman'

By Muhammad Jawad

Burning Feet at Night: Sensory Neuropathy and Its Causes

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascites Patients

By BNN Correspondents

Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting 'Emotionally Based School Avoiders'

By Rizwan Shah

Cytisine: The Unsung Hero in Global Fight Against Smoking ...
@Health · 14 mins
Cytisine: The Unsung Hero in Global Fight Against Smoking ...
heart comment 0
The Science of Sleep During a Hangover: Expert Tips for a Restful Night

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

The Science of Sleep During a Hangover: Expert Tips for a Restful Night
Research Highlights Role of TRIM11 Protein in Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment

By Rizwan Shah

Research Highlights Role of TRIM11 Protein in Alzheimer's Disease Treatment
Sydney Massage Parlour’s ‘Non-Sexual’ Sign Sparks Online Debate

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Massage Parlour's 'Non-Sexual' Sign Sparks Online Debate
Gujarat Sets World Record with Mass Surya Namaskar Event

By Rafia Tasleem

Gujarat Sets World Record with Mass Surya Namaskar Event
Latest Headlines
World News
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
54 seconds
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Democratizing Influence of Sports: Unravelling India's Success at the 2023 Asian Games
2 mins
Democratizing Influence of Sports: Unravelling India's Success at the 2023 Asian Games
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers In High-Stakes Showdown
3 mins
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers In High-Stakes Showdown
Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album 'Reasonable Woman'
3 mins
Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album 'Reasonable Woman'
Warren Foegele's Five-Point Game Propels Edmonton Oilers to Victory
3 mins
Warren Foegele's Five-Point Game Propels Edmonton Oilers to Victory
Zambia's Political Climate Intensifies: NDC President Criticizes UPND
9 mins
Zambia's Political Climate Intensifies: NDC President Criticizes UPND
Veteran Forward Ann-Sophie Bettez Joins Montreal's Team in PWHL's Inaugural Season
10 mins
Veteran Forward Ann-Sophie Bettez Joins Montreal's Team in PWHL's Inaugural Season
Declassified Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
10 mins
Declassified Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Pink Test: A Confluence of Sports and Social Causes in Australia
10 mins
Pink Test: A Confluence of Sports and Social Causes in Australia
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
54 seconds
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
23 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
44 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
52 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
54 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
56 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
1 hour
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
2 hours
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app