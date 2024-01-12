en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Dr. O’dell Owens Posthumously Awarded Humanitarian Award: A Legacy of Resilience and Innovation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
Dr. O’dell Owens Posthumously Awarded Humanitarian Award: A Legacy of Resilience and Innovation

On the occasion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the University of Cincinnati Health chose to honor the life and legacy of the civil rights leader in a unique way. The institution recognized individuals who have upheld King’s principles of justice, equality, and humanity. This year, the late Dr. O’dell Owens was posthumously awarded a humanitarian award for his significant contributions to medicine and his embodiment of King’s legacy.

A Trailblazer in the Medical Field

Dr. Owens was a trailblazing figure in the medical community. He was known for founding the University of Cincinnati’s in vitro fertilization program, a groundbreaking initiative that marked a significant turning point in reproductive health. He achieved notable milestones, including Cincinnati’s first successful in vitro conception and delivery, as well as the first pregnancy from a frozen embryo. His pioneering work in the realm of reproductive health earned him praise and recognition, solidifying his place as a trailblazer in the field.

Facing Challenges with Resilience

However, his journey was not without its share of challenges. As the only person of color in his university department, Dr. Owens faced questioning and discrimination. Despite these hurdles, he persisted and continued to innovate, demonstrating a resilience that mirrored King’s own. His innovative approaches to helping people conceive underscored his commitment to serving the community, a value that was central to his work.

A Legacy of Innovation and Service

Dr. Owens’s legacy was celebrated during the event, with Dr. Michael Thomas, the chair of the College of Medicine’s OBGYN department, serving as the Keynote Speaker. Dr. Thomas praised Dr. Owens for his resilience and groundbreaking work. For around two decades, Dr. Owens was a fixture at the orientation for medical students, where he inspired new generations to provide care that extends beyond the clinical setting and into the broader community. His life and work continue to inspire, embodying the principles of service, innovation, and resilience that defined both him and Dr. King.

0
Health Human Rights United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 seconds ago
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
In an unprecedented series of events, three inmates at facilities managed by the Montgomery County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR) succumbed to medical conditions over three consecutive days. The deaths, while separate and unrelated, have left the DOCR grappling with the reality of inmate health and triggered investigations into the circumstances surrounding each case.
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift
7 mins ago
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
8 mins ago
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
Cullman County Braces for Cold Snap: VOAD Steps Up with Warming Stations
1 min ago
Cullman County Braces for Cold Snap: VOAD Steps Up with Warming Stations
Rome, NY on High Alert as Potentially Rabid Fox Attacks Three Residents
3 mins ago
Rome, NY on High Alert as Potentially Rabid Fox Attacks Three Residents
Vermont's Response to Medicaid Disenrollments: A Proposed Expansion
6 mins ago
Vermont's Response to Medicaid Disenrollments: A Proposed Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
5 seconds
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
22 seconds
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville's New Mayor
36 seconds
Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville's New Mayor
Arsene Wenger's Future at Arsenal Spurs Reflection and Debate Among Fans and Pundits
42 seconds
Arsene Wenger's Future at Arsenal Spurs Reflection and Debate Among Fans and Pundits
LA Clippers' Intuit Dome to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend
50 seconds
LA Clippers' Intuit Dome to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend
Cullman County Braces for Cold Snap: VOAD Steps Up with Warming Stations
1 min
Cullman County Braces for Cold Snap: VOAD Steps Up with Warming Stations
Dothan Leisure Services Announces Facility Closures and Reopenings Amid Severe Weather
2 mins
Dothan Leisure Services Announces Facility Closures and Reopenings Amid Severe Weather
Bulawayo Chiefs FC Teams Up with Exclusive Management Company for 2024 Kit Sponsorship
2 mins
Bulawayo Chiefs FC Teams Up with Exclusive Management Company for 2024 Kit Sponsorship
Emma Finucane Makes History as Britain's First Female European Sprint Champion
2 mins
Emma Finucane Makes History as Britain's First Female European Sprint Champion
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app