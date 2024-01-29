Dr. Nusaibah's Innovative Wound Dressing: A Blend of Science and Islamic Teachings

Dr. Nusaibah, a leading researcher at the Centre for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine (CTERM) at Hospital UKM, has been probing the medicinal properties of habbatus sauda, a plant renowned for its rich concentration of thymoquinone. Thymoquinone, a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound, confers significant benefits as an antimicrobial agent and as a defence mechanism against infections. The compound is a bulwark against the onset of oxidative stress and acts as a catalyst for wound healing by mitigating pain and inflammation and stimulating angiogenesis for blood vessel growth.

A Blend of Science and Faith

Dr. Nusaibah's fascination with habbatus sauda is not only scientific; it is also steeped in faith. The plant is mentioned in the hadis as a panacea for all maladies, and she sees potential for further research grounded in Islamic teachings. Her research has culminated in the development of a novel wound dressing product that marries habbatus sauda with elastin, animal-based collagen, and gelatine. These ingredients enhance skin elasticity, temper inflammation, and foster cell regeneration without inducing toxicity.

Innovation in Wound Care

Designed to heal full-thickness wounds swiftly, this innovative product is a marked improvement over MyDerm, a collagen-based skin substitute pioneered by CTERM in 2013. The dressing boasts desirable characteristics such as fire-resistance, pressure-resilience, biodegradability, and abstains from using synthetic materials that can prove difficult to remove. The study is currently in the in-vivo analysis stage; if the results prove successful, it could pave the way for clinical testing and eventual commercial availability.

Recognition for Groundbreaking Research

Dr. Nusaibah's groundbreaking research has not gone unnoticed. She was recently honoured with the Masters Gold Award (Science, Technology & Health) UKM. But beyond accolades, her work could potentially revolutionize wound care, offering a solution that combines cutting-edge science with natural ingredients, rooted in centuries-old wisdom.