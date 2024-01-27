Dr Nitya Anand: The Medical Chemist Who Changed the Face of Family Planning in India

Dr Nitya Anand, the esteemed former director of the Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) and the discoverer of India's first oral contraceptive 'Saheli', passed away at the age of 99. A revered figure in the field of medical chemistry, Dr Anand's demise came after a long period of illness at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. His last rites are due to be performed on the following Monday.

A Legacy of Scientific Prowess

Dr Anand was a prominent figure in the realm of scientific research, with his association with the CDRI stretching back to its inception in 1951. He held the position of director from 1974 to 1984, a tenure marked by significant contributions to the field of medical science. His pioneering work on 'Saheli', a non-hormonal, non-steroidal contraceptive pill, played a pivotal role in shaping India's family planning program.

A Life of Achievement and Impact

The recipient of the esteemed Padma Shri award, Dr Anand's illustrious career is marked by an impressive array of achievements. He authored over 400 research papers and filed more than 130 patents, underlining his commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge. His mentorship also saw the successful completion of 100 PhD students, a testament to his role as a guiding figure in the field.

A Family's Loss, Science's Gain

Dr Anand is survived by his two sons, Neeraj Nityanand and Dr Naveen Nitya Anand, and his daughter Dr Sonia Nityanand, who currently holds the position of vice-chancellor at King George's Medical University (KGMU). As the scientific community mourns the loss of a stalwart, his legacy lives on in his monumental contributions to medical chemistry and the enduring impact of his discovery, 'Saheli'.