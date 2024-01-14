en English
AI & ML

Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI’s Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare

Dr. Naresh Trehan, a prominent figure in Indian healthcare, has outlined the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the sector. According to him, AI is poised to revolutionize healthcare in India, not only by enhancing the quality of medical services but also by making them accessible to the entire population.

AI’s Evolution and Adoption in Healthcare

AI’s development since the 1950s has led to its widespread adoption in multiple fields, including healthcare. Notably, AI’s ability to process and analyze vast quantities of data is being employed to analyze medical scans and customize treatment plans. Recognized for its power to augment clinicians’ cognitive abilities, AI is ushering in a new era of disease prediction and management.

Machine Learning and Precision Medicine

Machine learning, an AI subset, is having a significant impact on precision medicine. By learning from patterns and making predictions based on vast amounts of data, machine learning allows for more accurate diagnoses and personalized treatment plans. This approach enhances the effectiveness of therapies and reduces the possibility of adverse effects.

Empowering Individuals through AI

AI, coupled with apps and wearable technology, is empowering individuals to take charge of their health. It aids in the early detection and diagnosis of chronic illnesses, thereby allowing for timely intervention and better disease management. In the field of cardiovascular health, AI is driving the development of new, less invasive tests and improved prediction models.

AI Bridging the Affordability Gap

One of the significant challenges in the Indian healthcare sector is the accessibility and affordability of quality healthcare, especially in remote areas. AI is playing a crucial role in addressing this issue by extending monitoring capabilities and reducing costs. This technological intervention is expected to bridge the gap in specialist care in rural areas, thereby democratizing healthcare in India.

AI & ML Health India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

AI & ML

