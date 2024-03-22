Dr. Moyosore Makinde Highlights Over 700 Genes Impacted by Sleep Deprivation on World Sleep Day 2024

On the occasion of World Sleep Day 2024, celebrated annually on March 15 to emphasize the importance of sleep, Consultant Family and Lifestyle Medicine Physician, Dr. Moyosore Makinde, shed light on the critical consequences of sleep deprivation. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos, she revealed the far-reaching effects of insufficient sleep, including its impact on over 700 genes, and discussed the theme for the year, 'Sleep Equity for Global Health.'

Raising Awareness on Sleep's Vital Role

Dr. Makinde, also the President of the Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria and a member of the World Sleep Society, addressed the social, economic, and health implications of sleep deprivation. She pointed out that contemporary lifestyles heavily contribute to sleep disturbances, with habits such as excessive screen time, night shifts, and late-night social activities disrupting the body's natural circadian rhythm. Highlighting the biological necessities managed by sleep, including hormone regulation and immune system support, Makinde underscored sleep's indispensable role in overall health.

Consequences of Neglecting Sleep

According to Dr. Makinde, the risks associated with inadequate sleep extend beyond immediate tiredness. Sleep deprivation can significantly increase the likelihood of noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. Moreover, it poses a danger to public safety by contributing to vehicular accidents due to impaired judgment. For individuals experiencing sleep disorders, she stressed the importance of seeking evaluation and treatment from qualified sleep physicians.

Recommendations for Healthy Sleep Habits

Emphasizing the World Health Organization's recommendations, Dr. Makinde advised adults to aim for seven to eight hours of restorative sleep, while children require more to support their developmental needs. She advocated for making sleep a priority akin to diet and exercise for optimal health. Concluding her message, Makinde urged the public to recognize sleep as a critical component of a healthy lifestyle and to take proactive steps towards improving sleep hygiene for the sake of their well-being.