Health

Dr. Michael Greger Sheds Light on Osteoporosis in Recent Webinar

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Dr. Michael Greger Sheds Light on Osteoporosis in Recent Webinar

Renowned physician and author, Dr. Michael Greger, recently hosted a webinar on osteoporosis, a global health issue affecting millions with its characteristically porous bones. The webinar, approved for Continuing Medical Education (CME), delved into the heritability of osteoporotic fracture risk, which surprisingly, is less than 30%. This revelation underscored the critical need for lifestyle interventions in osteoporosis prevention.

Screening Recommendations and Risk Factors

The United States Preventive Services Task Force advocates for osteoporosis screening in women aged 65 and older, and even earlier for those with an elevated risk profile. The webinar provided an enlightening discussion on bone mineral density screening, exercise, and strategies for reducing fall risk—all vital for managing this debilitating condition.

Proton Pump Inhibitors: A Hidden Threat

Dr. Greger highlighted a significant concern: certain drugs that can contribute to osteoporosis. The focus was on proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), a class of drugs commonly prescribed to treat acid reflux. PPIs have been associated with an increased risk of fractures affecting the hip, wrist, and spine. Despite their widespread use, the FDA-approved duration for PPI use is limited. These drugs are often misused for unapproved reasons, leading to potential long-term adverse effects such as pneumonia, kidney failure, stomach cancer, and cardiovascular disease.

PPI Withdrawal and Non-Drug Strategies

The issue of PPI withdrawal symptoms was also addressed in the webinar. Dr. Greger advocated for non-drug strategies to manage acid reflux, including weight loss and smoking cessation. The discussion also revolved around foods that might help protect bones and the safety and effectiveness of osteoporosis medications. In addition, Dr. Greger offered a glimpse into his upcoming webinars on topics such as vaccines, osteoarthritis, and anti-aging medications.

At the end of the webinar, Dr. Greger shared a recording of the session, which includes 11 videos and a Q&A session, and offered a sneak peek into his latest book, ‘How Not to Age’. The webinar was a comprehensive package of insights and advice for anyone seeking to understand osteoporosis better or those wanting to take proactive steps for prevention.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

