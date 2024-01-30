Dr. Martin Scurr on Non-Drug Approaches to High Blood Pressure Management

In a recent exchange with a concerned reader, Brian Kempton, renowned medical expert Dr. Martin Scurr addressed prevalent worries concerning high blood pressure and charted out potential pathways for its management, beyond the usual scope of medication. Kempton's blood pressure, often fluctuating between 160/90mmHg and 170/103mmHg and occasionally spiking to the 180s, triggered his quest for non-drug solutions.

Understanding Blood Pressure Parameters

Dr. Scurr highlighted that a healthy blood pressure typically oscillates between 90/50mmHg and 120/80mmHg. He emphasized that any non-drug intervention should be regarded as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, prescribed medication.

Non-drug Measures for Managing High Blood Pressure

Offering a multi-pronged approach, Dr. Scurr suggested reducing daily salt intake as an efficient measure to curb systolic pressure. He also championed weight loss as a means to lessen the burden on the heart, thus effectively managing blood pressure. Regular aerobic exercise and adherence to the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, an eating plan rich in vegetables, fruits, low-fat dairy, whole grains, poultry, fish, and nuts, also made his list of recommendations.

Cautioning against the allure of trials for alternative remedies, Dr. Scurr warned about the risk of landing in a placebo group. Instead, he advised engaging in a dialogue with a general practitioner to explore a mix of hypertension medications that won't trigger side effects.

Occipital Neuralgia and Alzheimer's: Other Health Concerns

Simultaneously, Dr. Scurr also addressed a query about occipital neuralgia, a relatively rare neurological condition marked by intense pain in the back of the head, often resulting from pinched nerves, a potential complication of osteoarthritis. He recommended physiotherapy and anti-inflammatory drugs as potential relief measures.

Lastly, Dr. Scurr shed light on the promise of a new blood test for early Alzheimer's diagnosis, underscoring the importance of considering dementia risk factors early on in life, such as high blood pressure, raised cholesterol, smoking, obesity, and lack of physical activity.