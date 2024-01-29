Dr. Martin Scurr Advises on Hypertension Management and Discusses New Alzheimer's Blood Test

In a recent health column for the Daily Mail, renowned physician Dr. Martin Scurr addressed a 73-year-old reader's query on managing high blood pressure with minimal medication. Highlighting the significance of non-drug measures, Dr. Scurr presented a practical approach towards hypertension management.

Reducing Salt Intake and Weight Loss

Dr. Scurr underscored the role of dietary habits in regulating blood pressure levels. He stated that a reduction in salt intake could lower systolic blood pressure by about 5mmHg. Salt, he explained, aids in water retention, thereby increasing blood volume and pressure. He also advocated for weight loss, mentioning that each kilogram shed could potentially reduce systolic pressure by 0.5 to 2mmHg.

Regular Aerobic Exercise and DASH Diet

Regular aerobic exercise, according to Dr. Scurr, could decrease systolic blood pressure by 4 to 6mmHg and diastolic pressure by 3mmHg. Moreover, following the DASH diet, rich in vegetables, fruit, low-fat dairy, wholegrains, poultry, fish, and nuts, could reduce blood pressure by 6 to 14mmHg.

Caution Against Alternative Hypertension Remedies Trial

Dr. Scurr, however, warned against participating in trials for alternative hypertension remedies due to the risk of being part of a placebo group. He recommended discussing medication adjustments with a GP, pointing out that several types of hypertension medications could be combined to minimize side effects.

Responding to another reader's concern about head pain when bending forward, Dr. Scurr diagnosed the condition as occipital neuralgia, a complication of osteoarthritis. He suggested physiotherapy and anti-inflammatory drugs for relief.

On another note, Dr. Scurr commented on a breakthrough blood test for Alzheimer's, emphasizing the importance of early detection and lifestyle modifications to reduce dementia risk factors. He advised considering these elements in our 30s and 40s and educating our adult children about them.