en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress

In a candid address at the Bimoba Students Union’s 47th Annual Congress, Dr. Yennusom Maalug, the Executive Director of the Mental Health Institute in Ghana, took centerstage to underscore the escalating problem of drug abuse among the country’s youth. The veteran mental health advocate highlighted the disturbing fact that a significant portion of Ghana’s younger generation is entangling themselves in the web of substance use, with marijuana and alcohol leading the charge as the substances of choice.

The Dire Need for Open Discussions

At the heart of Dr. Maalug’s message was the importance of fostering an open environment for conversations about drug abuse. He stressed the need to support affected individuals and dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health issues. Drug abuse, he argues, is too often relegated to hushed whispers and hidden corners, a reality he aims to change.

Education: The Weapon Against Drug Abuse

Further, Dr. Maalug emphasized the crucial role of education in combating this growing menace. He believes in the power of knowledge as a potent tool to stem the tide of drug abuse, asserting that education can arm individuals with the necessary insights to resist the allure of substance use. The Executive Director encouraged individuals battling substance abuse to seek help without fear or shame, promoting the idea of empathy and understanding over judgment and prejudice.

A Step Forward: ‘Drug abuse destroys’

Aligning action with words, Dr. Maalug made a significant contribution to the educational cause by donating 200 copies of a book aptly titled ‘Drug abuse destroys’ to the Mental Health Institute. This book aims to enlighten readers about the detrimental effects of drug abuse and the path to recovery. The event saw an impressive turnout with the participation of various dignitaries, including Members of Parliament and regional ministers, indicative of the issue’s importance at a national level.

0
Education Ghana Health
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

National Reading Programme in Egypt Celebrates Winners, Promotes Intellectual Growth

By Hadeel Hashem

Coventry University Unveils Innovative Music Studio in Partnership with Italian Music Academy

By Quadri Adejumo

School Bus Crash in Williamsburg County: Driver and Two Students Hospitalized

By Hadeel Hashem

NTA Declares Stage I Exam Dates for CUREC 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine ...
@Education · 13 mins
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine ...
heart comment 0
Reach for the Sky VR: An Educational Leap by Discovery Education and Edge at Hudson Yards

By BNN Correspondents

Reach for the Sky VR: An Educational Leap by Discovery Education and Edge at Hudson Yards
Shrewsbury College Campuses Close Amid Flooding; Belmont and Haleiwa Face Flood Woes

By Mazhar Abbas

Shrewsbury College Campuses Close Amid Flooding; Belmont and Haleiwa Face Flood Woes
Gen Z Redefines Success: Alternatives to College and the Rise of Unconventional Career Paths

By Hadeel Hashem

Gen Z Redefines Success: Alternatives to College and the Rise of Unconventional Career Paths
Soccer Skills Training: A New Addition to Jackson Elementary School’s Curriculum

By Salman Khan

Soccer Skills Training: A New Addition to Jackson Elementary School's Curriculum
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
1 min
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
1 min
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
Elma Eagles Soar High with Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Hoquiam Grizzlies
1 min
Elma Eagles Soar High with Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Hoquiam Grizzlies
Sri Lanka's Cricket Selection Committee Overhauls National ODI Squad
3 mins
Sri Lanka's Cricket Selection Committee Overhauls National ODI Squad
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
4 mins
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
Barcelona's Latest Signing, Roque: A Fresh Face for the Struggling Squad
4 mins
Barcelona's Latest Signing, Roque: A Fresh Face for the Struggling Squad
High School Basketball in Carolinas: Comprehensive Schedule for Upcoming Games
4 mins
High School Basketball in Carolinas: Comprehensive Schedule for Upcoming Games
Plainview Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Summerland in Defensive Showdown
4 mins
Plainview Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Summerland in Defensive Showdown
Michigan and Washington Set for Championship Showdown: Regal Cinemas to Broadcast the Game
4 mins
Michigan and Washington Set for Championship Showdown: Regal Cinemas to Broadcast the Game
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
9 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
18 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
19 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
28 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
31 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
51 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices
2 hours
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app