Dr. Maalug Tackles Youth Drug Abuse in Ghana at Bimoba Congress

In a candid address at the Bimoba Students Union’s 47th Annual Congress, Dr. Yennusom Maalug, the Executive Director of the Mental Health Institute in Ghana, took centerstage to underscore the escalating problem of drug abuse among the country’s youth. The veteran mental health advocate highlighted the disturbing fact that a significant portion of Ghana’s younger generation is entangling themselves in the web of substance use, with marijuana and alcohol leading the charge as the substances of choice.

The Dire Need for Open Discussions

At the heart of Dr. Maalug’s message was the importance of fostering an open environment for conversations about drug abuse. He stressed the need to support affected individuals and dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health issues. Drug abuse, he argues, is too often relegated to hushed whispers and hidden corners, a reality he aims to change.

Education: The Weapon Against Drug Abuse

Further, Dr. Maalug emphasized the crucial role of education in combating this growing menace. He believes in the power of knowledge as a potent tool to stem the tide of drug abuse, asserting that education can arm individuals with the necessary insights to resist the allure of substance use. The Executive Director encouraged individuals battling substance abuse to seek help without fear or shame, promoting the idea of empathy and understanding over judgment and prejudice.

A Step Forward: ‘Drug abuse destroys’

Aligning action with words, Dr. Maalug made a significant contribution to the educational cause by donating 200 copies of a book aptly titled ‘Drug abuse destroys’ to the Mental Health Institute. This book aims to enlighten readers about the detrimental effects of drug abuse and the path to recovery. The event saw an impressive turnout with the participation of various dignitaries, including Members of Parliament and regional ministers, indicative of the issue’s importance at a national level.