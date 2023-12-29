en English
Belize

Dr. Lydia Guerra: Shattering Glass Ceilings as First Female Lieutenant Colonel in Belize Defence Force

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:52 pm EST
Dr. Lydia Guerra: Shattering Glass Ceilings as First Female Lieutenant Colonel in Belize Defence Force

In a historic move, Dr. Lydia Guerra has ascended the ranks to become the first female Lieutenant Colonel in the Belize Defence Force (BDF), adding a new chapter to the annals of the organization. The promotion of Dr. Guerra, an accomplished Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases specialist, champions the cause of gender parity and serves as a beacon for emerging leaders in Belize.

Trailblazing Academic and Professional Journey

Dr. Guerra’s academic pursuits are as notable as her professional achievements. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Belize, a degree as a Military Medical Surgeon from the University of the Army and Air Force in Mexico, and a Masters of Medicine in Internal Medicine/Infectious Diseases from the University of Guyana. This extensive education has been instrumental in forging her role as a Force Medical Officer in the BDF.

Impacting Healthcare on a Global Scale

Dr. Guerra’s devotion to healthcare transcends Belize’s borders. Her pioneering efforts in HIV/AIDS prevention programs and behavioral epidemiology research have won international recognition. She has also made significant contributions to healthcare policies as a consultant for the UNDP. Her commitment to continual professional development is evidenced by her recent completion of courses in Aeronautical Medicine and Fundamental Critical Care Support.

At the Intersection of Professional Excellence and Personal Life

Dr. Guerra’s accomplishments extend beyond the professional sphere. Her ability to balance her demanding career with her roles as a wife and mother epitomizes the possibility of harmonizing work-life commitments. Her historic promotion is not just a personal triumph but a national celebration, applauding her exceptional contributions to healthcare and military service.

Belize Health Military
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

