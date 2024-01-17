Dr. Lloyd Geddes Jr. Appointed Executive Director of Cancer Network of West Michigan

Dr. Lloyd Geddes Jr., a veteran in the field of oncology, has been appointed as the executive director of the Cancer Network of West Michigan. This initiative is a collaborative effort between Trinity Health Michigan and University of Michigan Health-West, aimed at enhancing cancer care in the region. Dr. Geddes' extensive experience and leadership in cancer care will be pivotal in fulfilling this mission.

Impressive Track Record in Cancer Care

Dr. Geddes' illustrious career highlights his dedication to cancer care. He has served as the medical director at the Methodist Cancer Institute in Memphis, Tennessee, and the Cancer Center at UP Health System in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Under his leadership, the Cancer Center at UP Health System witnessed a remarkable performance improvement, catapulting from the 30th to the 90th percentile. This turnaround stands testament to Dr. Geddes' ability to effect change and enhance healthcare services.

A Multifaceted Role

In his newly appointed role, Dr. Geddes will serve as the medical director at various cancer treatment centers in Michigan. These include the Richard J. Lacks Sr. Cancer Center in Grand Rapids and the Trinity Health Johnson Family Cancer Center in Muskegon. He will also contribute to the University of Michigan Health-West Cancer Center in Wyoming. Additionally, Dr. Geddes will act as a faculty clinical instructor in the Division of Hematology and Oncology at Michigan Medicine's Rogel Cancer in Ann Arbor. This multifaceted role underscores Dr. Geddes' commitment to enhancing cancer care at a regional level.

Driving Forward with a Clear Mission

Dr. Geddes' appointment is expected to fortify the regional cancer care system, providing patients with access to cutting-edge research, clinical trials, and treatments. His primary aim is to further elevate the standard of cancer care in Grand Rapids, the Lakeshore, and beyond. With a medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine and currently pursuing an executive MBA at Louisiana State University, Dr. Geddes is well-equipped to lead this mission.