Dr. Leslie B. Vosshall Wins 22nd Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize for Mosquito Behavior Research

Dr. Leslie B. Vosshall has been bestowed with the 22nd Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize by the UNC School of Medicine. This prestigious accolade is in recognition of her pioneering work in the field of neuroscience, particularly her discoveries around mosquito behavior that have implications for disease prevention and human sensory perception.

Recognizing Groundbreaking Discoveries

Dr. Vosshall, associated with The Rockefeller University and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, has been acknowledged for her discovery of receptors that significantly influence mosquito host-seeking behavior. This crucial finding has unlocked an understanding of why certain humans are more attractive to mosquitoes than others and how repellents such as DEET function to ward off these disease-carrying insects.

A Distinguished Academic Background

Dr. Vosshall’s academic credentials are nothing short of impressive. With a BA in Biochemistry from Columbia University and a PhD from Rockefeller University, she has also made substantial contributions to understanding the circadian clock gene in fruit flies and human olfaction.

Unraveling the Implications

Dr. Vosshall’s discoveries extend beyond the realm of entomology, having profound implications for the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases and advancing our knowledge in human sensory perception. Her research into the behavior of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, notorious for spreading diseases like Zika, dengue, and yellow fever, has unveiled how insect repellents like DEET work to deter mosquito host-seeking and biting behavior.

Named after Edward Perl, MD, the Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize honors remarkable contributions to neuroscience and is a testament to the strength of UNC’s neuroscience research program. The prize committee comprises esteemed scholars from reputed institutions, highlighting the magnitude of this recognition. As a leading institution, the UNC School of Medicine is celebrated for its substantial research activities and contributions to medical education. The award ceremony on March 14 will see Dr. Vosshall receive a $20,000 award and deliver a lecture on her research.