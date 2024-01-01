en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fitness

Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:23 am EST
Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion

Dr. Lauren Bull, a 41-year-old NHS sex consultant, is making waves not only in her professional life but also in the world of bodybuilding. Wearing the dual hats of a healthcare professional and a bodybuilding pageant queen, Dr. Bull is a testament to the power of perseverance and dedication. With a past as a national level swimmer, her athletic prowess has always been evident, but it was only at the age of 39 that she discovered her newfound passion for bodybuilding.

From Mid-life Crisis to Bodybuilding Champion

Having encountered a self-described mid-life crisis, Bull turned to bodybuilding as a means of personal reinvention. Despite her demanding schedule – consulting HIV patients, raising three children, and abstaining from television – she maintains a disciplined regimen of 45-minute weightlifting sessions four times a week. Her partner in this endeavour is none other than her personal trainer boyfriend, Jason Bull.

As the dates for competitions draw near, there is a noticeable intensity in her workouts. This relentless pursuit of fitness and strength has seen her rise through the ranks. In just two years, she has gone from placing fifth in her first amateur contest to becoming a professional UK bodybuilding bikini model champion.

A Vegan Champion Advocating Fitness

Dr. Bull, a committed vegan, credits her success to consistent training and a meticulously planned lifestyle. She stands as a beacon of inspiration for women over 40, urging them to embrace weightlifting as a part of their daily routine. Her transformative journey and the laurels she has amassed in bodybuilding are a testament to her belief that it’s never too late to take up a new challenge and lead an active, healthy lifestyle.

With her Instagram account boasting nearly 2,000 followers, Dr. Bull shares her achievements and experiences, providing a glimpse into the life of a woman who has bravely embraced change and emerged victorious. Her story is a compelling reminder that age is just a number, and that passion and dedication can lead to extraordinary achievements.

0
Fitness Health Lifestyle
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jackson Warne Honors Late Father's Memory with Year of Sobriety

By Salman Khan

New Year's Resolutions: The Power of Small Changes

By Ebenezer Mensah

Leading CEOs Unveil Their Health and Fitness Routines: A Look into the Balance of Power and Well-being

By María Alejandra Trujillo

New Year, New You? The Key to Maintaining Health and Fitness Resolutions

By BNN Correspondents

New Study Questions Effectiveness of New Year's Gym Resolutions ...
@Fitness · 3 hours
New Study Questions Effectiveness of New Year's Gym Resolutions ...
heart comment 0
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace’s Remarkable Weight Loss Journey

By BNN Correspondents

MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the ‘Tech Billionaire Body’

By BNN Correspondents

Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
Cycle More in 2024: A New Year Resolution with Life-Changing Benefits

By BNN Correspondents

Cycle More in 2024: A New Year Resolution with Life-Changing Benefits
20-Minute Daily Exercise: A New Game-Changer in Disease Prevention

By Mazhar Abbas

20-Minute Daily Exercise: A New Game-Changer in Disease Prevention
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysia's Election Commission Considers Redelineation Exercise in Sarawak
36 seconds
Malaysia's Election Commission Considers Redelineation Exercise in Sarawak
New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals
1 min
New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
PASOK's Nikos Androulakis Targets SYRIZA's Dominance in European Elections
2 mins
PASOK's Nikos Androulakis Targets SYRIZA's Dominance in European Elections
Packers Secure Crucial Win Over Vikings, Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
3 mins
Packers Secure Crucial Win Over Vikings, Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
Elle King Shines at Nashville's Big Bash with New Look and Dynamic Performance
3 mins
Elle King Shines at Nashville's Big Bash with New Look and Dynamic Performance
FORDA Raises Concern Over Faculty Recruitment in India's Medical Institutions
3 mins
FORDA Raises Concern Over Faculty Recruitment in India's Medical Institutions
David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Legacy
5 mins
David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Legacy
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
5 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
5 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
25 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
28 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
31 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
40 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
43 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app