Dr. Klaus Romero Assumes Role as CEO of Critical Path Institute

In a significant development, Dr. Klaus Romero has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Critical Path Institute (C-Path), a prominent global leader in drug development. He succeeds Daniel M. Jorgensen, M.D., MPH, MBA, stepping into the role with a vision to accelerate the production of innovative therapies and to revolutionize drug development to benefit those in need.

A Legacy of Leadership and Innovation

Dr. Romero’s tenure at C-Path spans over 16 years, a period wherein he has made immense contributions to the institution, notably as the Chief Science Officer and Executive Director of Clinical Pharmacology and the Quantitative Medicine Program. His extensive experience and leadership in medical product development, spanning areas such as Alzheimer’s disease, tuberculosis, polycystic kidney disease, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s diseases, make him a well-matched leader for C-Path’s mission to generate better treatments for people across the globe.

Unwavering Commitment to Accelerate Drug Development

Dr. Romero’s leadership has been instrumental in expediting drug development and establishing scientific and regulatory pathways for delivering therapies to those in need. His background includes pivotal contributions to drug development tools in various medical areas, like Alzheimer’s and tuberculosis. He is recognized for spearheading initiatives that resulted in significant advancements, including the approval of a new tuberculosis drug and regimen.

A Champion of Collaborative Efforts

Dr. Romero is a fellow of the American College of Clinical Pharmacology and holds academic positions at several universities, underlining his multidimensional expertise. He has received endorsements from M. Wainwright Fishburn, Jr., C-Path’s Board Chairman, and Kristen Swingle, President and COO of C-Path, both of whom have appreciated Romero’s strategic vision and expertise which align perfectly with C-Path’s mission of advancing novel therapies. As the new CEO, Romero will continue to serve a dual role as CEO and CSO until a successor for the CSO position is found.

Founded in 2005 as a public-private partnership, C-Path is a front-runner in drug development, with initiatives that engage over 1,600 scientists and various stakeholders. Under the leadership of Dr. Romero, C-Path is well-positioned to continue its journey of innovation and advancement in the realm of drug development.