Dr. Karin Muraszko to Deliver Prestigious Henry Russel Lecture, Highlights Role of Parents in Her Research

Esteemed neurosurgeon Dr. Karin Muraszko, a professor at the University of Michigan, will present the 2023 Henry Russel Lecture, an event that venerates the university's most distinguished faculty. The lecture, titled 'In Celebration of Parents: A Pediatric Neurosurgeon’s Personal Journey in the Study of Pediatric Brain Tumors and Congenital Anomalies,' is scheduled for February 19 at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business' Tauber Colloquium. In the lecture, Dr. Muraszko will underscore the pivotal role parents have played in her pediatric brain tumor and congenital anomalies research.

Parents' Crucial Influence on Research

Dr. Muraszko's lecture will shed light on the significant impact parents of child patients have had on her research. Born with spina bifida, she has committed her career to pioneering new therapies for children's brain tumors and congenital conditions. She will share profound insights from her extensive research into medulloblastomas, Chiari I malformation, and spina bifida, illuminating how parents not only inspired her personal journey but also shaped her research direction.

Henry Russel Lectureship: A Coveted Accolade

The Henry Russel Lectureship stands as the University of Michigan’s highest honor for senior faculty members. Recognizing exceptional research, scholarship, teaching, mentoring, and service, this prestigious award underscores the university's commitment to academic excellence. Dr. Muraszko's selection for this accolade is a testament to her remarkable contributions to pediatric neurosurgery and her unwavering dedication to advancing medical therapies.

Additional Recognitions at the University

Alongside Dr. Muraszko's lecture and recognition, four other faculty members will be honored with the Henry Russel Awards. These awards celebrate early or mid-career faculty for their significant contributions to their respective fields, further highlighting the University of Michigan's dedication to nurturing and recognizing talent within its academic community.