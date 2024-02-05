Dr. Karen Lu Appointed as Executive VP and Chief Physician at Moffitt Cancer Center

Dr. Karen Lu, a seasoned healthcare leader with over 15 years of experience, has been appointed as the executive vice president and chief physician at Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, Florida. This announcement was made on February 5. Dr. Lu's move to Moffitt comes after an extensive tenure at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. At MD Anderson, she held significant positions including chair of the department of gynecologic oncology and reproductive medicine and co-director of the clinical cancer genetics program. Her new role at Moffitt will put her in charge of the center's medical group, consisting of more than 600 faculty members and advanced practice providers.

Dr. Lu's Vast Experience

Dr. Lu is not only a distinguished healthcare leader but also a renowned gynecologic oncologist. Her career has been predominantly focused on the surgical and medical treatment of women with ovarian and endometrial cancers. She has also dedicated herself to the management of women at genetically high risk for these cancers. Dr. Lu's extensive experience and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to Moffitt's mission of preventing and curing cancer.

Education and Previous Roles

Dr. Lu's educational background is equally impressive. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biochemical sciences from Harvard University and completed her medical studies at Yale University School of Medicine. She also holds a master’s degree in health care management from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Prior to her appointment at Moffitt, Dr. Lu has served in various influential roles at MD Anderson Cancer Center, furthering her experience and knowledge in the field of healthcare leadership.

Future Role and Contributions

In her new role as physician-in-chief, Dr. Lu will be instrumental in leading the Moffitt Medical Group, which is Florida’s largest multidisciplinary medical group practice. Aside from her leadership duties, Dr. Lu will continue her clinical responsibilities at Moffitt. Her appointment is a clear reflection of Moffitt's commitment to outstanding leadership. Furthermore, Dr. Lu's appointment as the incoming president-elect of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology underscores her significant contributions to the field of gynecologic oncology.