Dr. Jennifer C. Romano: A Beacon of Change for The Society of Thoracic Surgeons

In a significant stride towards diversity and inclusion, Dr. Jennifer C. Romano, a renowned congenital heart surgeon at the Congenital Heart Center/C. S. Mott Children's Hospital, and a professor at the University of Michigan Medical School, has been elected as the president of The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS). This appointment marks her as the first woman in the organization's 60-year history to lead it.

Breaking the Glass Ceiling

The election, which took place during the STS 2024 Business Meeting, stands as a testament to Dr. Romano's illustrious career in the field of cardiothoracic (CT) surgery. She is now poised to foster modernization and diversity within the STS and the CT surgery sector, carrying forward the society's commitment to research, innovation, education, and inclusion.

Enhancing Work-life Balance

Dr. Romano also underlines the importance of improving work-life balance for surgeons. She believes that a balanced professional and personal life enhances the effectiveness of healthcare professionals, thereby improving patient care. This perspective reflects a comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by surgeons and paves the way for a healthier work culture.

A Distinguished Career

Dr. Romano's professional journey began with her education at Harvard Medical School and further training at the University of Michigan, known for its tradition of female surgical trainees. She credits her success to the mentorship she received during her residency and the unwavering support of her family. Her husband Matthew, also a cardiothoracic surgeon, and their two children, have been her pillars of strength.

Apart from Dr. Romano, the STS also elected Joseph Sabik III, MD, as First Vice President, and Vinod Thourani, MD, as Second Vice President. The STS was founded in 1964 and has since grown into an international organization with over 7,700 members. It is committed to ensuring the highest quality in patient care in heart, lung, and esophageal surgeries, among other thoracic procedures.