Dr. Jeanne Lackamp Leads a Paradigm Shift in Behavioral Health Care at University Hospitals

In a trailblazing move, Jeanne Lackamp, MD, DFAPA, FACLP, has taken the helm as the Chair of the Department of Psychiatry, Psychiatrist in Chief for University Hospitals (UH), and Director of the UH Behavioral Health Institute. This significant appointment marks the first time a woman has held this esteemed leadership position at University Hospitals.

A Paradigm Shift in Behavioral Health Care

With the increasing demand for behavioral health services due to the lingering effects of the pandemic, isolation, depression, and drug overdoses, Dr. Lackamp's new role is more crucial than ever. She aims to reshape the landscape of mental health care in Northeast Ohio by focusing on providing innovative, equitable, and stigma-free care to patients.

Dr. Lackamp's approach emphasizes quality-focused, evidence-based, trauma-informed practices, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care. By addressing the stigma associated with seeking help, she hopes to build trust within the community and make mental health care more accessible.

A Seasoned Professional with a Heart for Mental Health

Joining UH in 2008, Dr. Lackamp has made significant strides in the field of mental health care. Her extensive experience and dedication led to her instrumental role in establishing the UH Pain Management Institute in 2018.

Now, as the head of the Department of Psychiatry, Psychiatrist in Chief, and Director of the UH Behavioral Health Institute, Dr. Lackamp is poised to make even more substantial contributions to the mental health care system.

Training the Future of Mental Health Care

As part of her leadership role, Dr. Lackamp is committed to nurturing the next generation of caregivers. By emphasizing the importance of evidence-based practices and empathetic care, she aims to create a legacy of compassionate, effective mental health care providers.

Dr. Lackamp's commitment to training future caregivers not only ensures the continued growth and development of the mental health care field but also guarantees that patients will have access to knowledgeable, skilled professionals who are dedicated to their well-being.

In a time when mental health care is more important than ever, Jeanne Lackamp, MD, is leading the charge to provide innovative, equitable, and stigma-free care to patients in Northeast Ohio. Her commitment to excellence, empathy, and evidence-based practices promises to transform the landscape of behavioral health care, making it more accessible and effective for all.

