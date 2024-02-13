Dr. Jeanne Lackamp Appointed as Chair of UH Psychiatry Department and Director of Behavioral Health Institute

In a significant move towards bolstering behavioral health care in Northeast Ohio, Dr. Jeanne Lackamp has been appointed as the Chair of the Department of Psychiatry, Psychiatrist in Chief for University Hospitals (UH), and Director of the UH Behavioral Health Institute. This announcement, made on February 13, 2024, marks an important milestone in UH's commitment to providing quality-focused, evidence-based, trauma-informed care.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Rising Mental Health Concerns

The ongoing pandemic has led to a surge in mental health issues, with reports of isolation and depression on the rise. Amidst this growing need for behavioral health services, Dr. Lackamp's appointment comes as a beacon of hope. Her leadership will ensure access to high-quality behavioral healthcare, addressing the community's increasing needs.

Breaking Barriers: The First Woman to Hold the Position

Dr. Lackamp's selection marks a historical moment for University Hospitals, as she is the first woman to hold this prestigious leadership position. This achievement not only signifies progress in gender equality but also underscores UH's dedication to diversity and inclusion.

A Proven Track Record of Innovation and Excellence

Dr. Lackamp joined UH in 2008 and since then, she has led several successful initiatives. Most notably, she established the UH Pain Management Institute in 2018. Under her guidance, the institute has become a leader in pain management, offering comprehensive care for patients dealing with chronic pain.

Dr. Lackamp's vision for the future of behavioral health care at UH is centered around innovation, equity, and excellence. She aims to address the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health issues by providing exceptional care and fostering trust with patients and the community.

As the Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Director of the UH Behavioral Health Institute, Dr. Lackamp is poised to make significant strides in behavioral health care. Her focus on quality-focused, evidence-based, trauma-informed care will undoubtedly lead to improved outcomes for patients and help create a healthier, more resilient community.

Key Points:

Dr. Jeanne Lackamp has been appointed as the Chair of the Department of Psychiatry, Psychiatrist in Chief for University Hospitals (UH), and Director of the UH Behavioral Health Institute.

Her leadership aims to provide innovative, equitable behavioral health care for patients through quality-focused, evidence-based, trauma-informed care.

Her appointment marks the first time a woman has held this leadership position at UH.

Dr. Lackamp's vision is to address the stigma around seeking help by providing excellent care and building trust with patients and the community.

With Dr. Lackamp at the helm, University Hospitals is set to transform the landscape of behavioral health care in Northeast Ohio. Her commitment to excellence, innovation, and equity will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the community and pave the way for a brighter, healthier future.