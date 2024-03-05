Dr. Jason Comer Takes Helm as Director of LSU Health Shreveport's BSL-3 Lab, Boosting Infectious Disease Research

LSU Health Shreveport is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Jason Comer as the new Director of its BSL-3 Research Facility. Coming from a strong background in microbiology and immunology at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Dr. Comer's expertise is set to advance the facility's research capabilities significantly. His previous roles have equipped him with a deep understanding of infectious disease research, making him an invaluable asset to the Shreveport community and beyond.

Bringing Expertise and Vision to Shreveport

Dr. Comer's journey in the field of infectious diseases and research methodologies has been marked by significant achievements and contributions. With a PhD in Experimental Pathology, followed by a productive fellowship at Rocky Mountain Laboratories, Dr. Comer has developed a nuanced understanding of bacterial and viral agents. His work in evaluating the effectiveness of treatments against these agents is expected to guide the BSL-3 Research Facility towards new heights of research excellence and innovation. The welcome by LSU Health Shreveport underscores the institution's commitment to expanding its research capabilities in the face of emerging viral threats.

Expanding Research and Educational Opportunities

Under Dr. Comer's leadership, the BSL-3 Research Facility is poised to become a cornerstone for cutting-edge research and education in the realm of infectious diseases. The facility, nestled within the Center for Medical Education, offers a research core that is integral to the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats. This setup provides a collaborative environment where researchers, postdoctoral fellows, graduate, and undergraduate students can access a plethora of services, educational programs, and state-of-the-art technologies. Dr. Comer's role will encompass not only directing research activities but also promoting the lab's capabilities and ensuring the highest level of safety and compliance with relevant regulations.

Promoting Safety and Compliance in Research

One of Dr. Comer's primary responsibilities will be to uphold and enhance the BSL-3 lab's safety protocols and compliance standards. These are crucial aspects of managing a facility that deals with biohazardous materials and infectious agents. Ensuring the safety of the lab personnel and the broader community is paramount, and Dr. Comer's experience in non-clinical regulated studies equips him well for this challenge. His leadership is expected to foster an environment where safety and compliance are integrated seamlessly into the lab's operations, promoting a culture of responsibility and excellence in research.