Dr. Janina Meissner-Frisk Relocates to Cottage Primary Care - Santa Ynez Valley - Old Mission Practice

As part of a strategic move to enhance patient care and accessibility, Cottage Primary Care announced the relocation of Dr. Janina Meissner-Frisk to its Santa Ynez Valley - Old Mission practice on January 15. This relocation signifies the healthcare provider's ongoing commitment to meet the evolving needs of present and aspiring patients.

Meet Dr. Meissner-Frisk

Dr. Meissner-Frisk is a board-certified family medicine physician with a deep-rooted connection to the Santa Ynez Valley. She joined the team at Cottage Primary Care in September 2023, previously serving patients at the Santa Ynez Valley - Viborg location. Her vast experience and understanding of primary care, coupled with her devotion to her hometown, make her an asset to the Old Mission practice.

A Versatile Academic Background

Dr. Meissner-Frisk's multifaceted educational journey includes a medical degree from Kansas City University College of Biosciences and Osteopathic Medicine. She also holds a master's degree in nutrition from Cal Poly - Pomona, and undergraduate degrees in biology and chemistry from Westmont College and Cal Poly - San Luis Obispo. This blend of knowledge in diverse fields fortifies her expertise in family medicine, enabling her to offer comprehensive and holistic health solutions.

Service Details and Appointment Scheduling

At the Old Mission practice, Dr. Meissner-Frisk will collaborate with Dr. Kathryn Brewer, enhancing the clinic's capacity to deliver exceptional healthcare. The practice operates at 1992 Old Mission Dr., Suite 140, in Solvang, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the clinic or through the Cottage Health website, offering patients an easy and convenient way to secure their health consultations.