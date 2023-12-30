Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine

At an age when most would have long retired, 103-year-old Dr. Gladys McGarey defies the conventional image of old age. A stalwart in the field of holistic medicine, she exemplifies vitality and wisdom, continuing to inspire countless individuals around the world. Her extraordinary journey, from the daughter of medical missionaries in India to a founder of the American Holistic Medical Association in 1978, is a testament to her unwavering dedication to her profession.

Unyielding Spirit and Professional Journey

Dr. McGarey’s unyielding spirit is evident in her relentless pursuit of advancing holistic medicine. After medical school in the United States, she ran a clinic in southern Ohio with her then-husband, Bill. Later, the couple moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where they operated a clinic together for four decades. However, their shared professional journey took a sudden turn when Bill left her for a colleague just before she turned 70, a painful experience that Dr. McGarey describes as her most challenging.

Turning Pain into Purpose

Rather than succumbing to the pain, Dr. McGarey channeled it into personal growth. She adopted the phrase ‘BE GLAD’ as a mantra to appreciate life’s blessings, demonstrating her resilience and positive outlook on life. Her ability to transform adversity into purpose showcases a strength of character that resonates deeply with many.

Continuing to Inspire in Later Life

Even after concluding her career with a mission to Afghanistan to teach safer birthing practices at age 86, Dr. McGarey hasn’t slowed down. She continues to consult with patients over the phone, deliver talks, and manage an Instagram account with over 47,000 followers. Her most recent accomplishment is her memoir, where she shares her life’s journey and the wisdom she’s gathered along the way.

Dr. McGarey’s approach to healthy aging includes maintaining a balanced diet, ensuring adequate sleep, staying physically active by riding an adult tricycle and walking daily, and holding steadfast belief in the importance of purpose amidst life’s adversities. Her life and work exude an enduring spirit that continues to inspire and motivate, making her a beacon of hope and resilience in an ever-changing world.