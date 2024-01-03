en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Dr. Dana Blumberg: Beyond Medicine, A Story of Love and Philanthropy

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
Dr. Dana Blumberg: Beyond Medicine, A Story of Love and Philanthropy

Dr. Dana Blumberg, a dynamic ophthalmologist and entrepreneur, is more than just a renowned name in the field of medicine. Born in 1974, her journey echoes with perseverance, knowledge, and a deep-rooted commitment to healthcare. This multifaceted personality has recently come into focus for her marriage to esteemed sports executive and businessman, Robert Kraft. An extraordinary professional, Blumberg has etched her name in the annals of ophthalmology, particularly in the treatment of glaucoma.

Education and Career

Blumberg’s thirst for knowledge led her to Brown University, where she earned dual M.D. and M.P.H degrees. Her journey didn’t stop there. She furthered her education at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, a testimony to her relentless pursuit of excellence. Over the years, she served in various capacities at hospitals like University Hospital Cleveland and even adorned the role of an assistant professor of ophthalmology at CUMC.

Current Role and Recognition

At present, Dr. Dana Blumberg serves at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, contributing to the betterment of vision health. Over her illustrious career, she’s been lauded with several accolades. Notable among these are the American Glaucoma Society’s Clinician Scientist Award and the Wilmer Eye Institute Teaching Award.

Personal Life and Philanthropy

The doctor’s personal life is as intriguing as her professional journey. In October 2022, she tied the knot with Robert Kraft in a surprise wedding ceremony, which included performances by iconic musicians Elton John, Meek Mill, and Ed Sheeran. Although Blumberg has no children of her own, she is a loving stepmother to Kraft’s four children from his previous marriage. Beyond her professional commitments, Blumberg is also recognized for her philanthropic endeavors. She has actively supported causes like AIDS research and glaucoma awareness, thus further defining her role in society.

0
Health United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure

By Dil Bar Irshad

Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis

By Rizwan Shah

IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?

By BNN Correspondents

Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered

By Wojciech Zylm

Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healt ...
@Health · 5 mins
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healt ...
heart comment 0
Strava ‘Year In Sport: The Trend Report’ Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends

By Salman Khan

Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
Odisha Raises Stipends for Medical Students – A Step Towards Stronger Health Services

By Rafia Tasleem

Odisha Raises Stipends for Medical Students - A Step Towards Stronger Health Services
Indian Government Seeks Surrogacy, ART Data for Regulatory Assessment

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Government Seeks Surrogacy, ART Data for Regulatory Assessment
Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare

By Rafia Tasleem

Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare
Latest Headlines
World News
Key Board Meetings Kickstart 2024: A Look at January's Scheduled Gatherings
24 seconds
Key Board Meetings Kickstart 2024: A Look at January's Scheduled Gatherings
Formula 1's Power Play: Red Bull Racing's In-house Engine Development and Honda's Return
30 seconds
Formula 1's Power Play: Red Bull Racing's In-house Engine Development and Honda's Return
Supreme Court to Hear Mahua Moitra's Plea Over Lok Sabha Expulsion
30 seconds
Supreme Court to Hear Mahua Moitra's Plea Over Lok Sabha Expulsion
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
4 mins
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
4 mins
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
4 mins
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
4 mins
Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
4 mins
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
Incarnate Word Cardinals Secure Victory Over Our Lady of the Lake Saints
4 mins
Incarnate Word Cardinals Secure Victory Over Our Lady of the Lake Saints
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
14 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
18 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
48 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app