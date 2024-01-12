Dr. Cara Croft’s Groundbreaking Research Aims to Prevent Dementia

Dr. Cara Croft, a senior lecturer in neuroscience at the Blizard Institute at Queen Mary University of London, is spearheading a groundbreaking study aimed at developing preventive treatments for dementia. Aiming to steer her career towards medicine initially, an encounter with a dementia patient shifted her trajectory towards neuroscience, a field that remains relatively underfunded and overshadowed by other diseases.

Unlocking the Genetic Code

Dr. Croft and her team are delving deep into the understanding of how 75 genetic changes can lead to Alzheimer’s disease, the most prevalent form of dementia. Their research focuses on how these mutations contribute to the buildup of protein clumps in the brain, believed to be the primary cause of the condition. Intriguingly, only 10-20% of these genetic changes have been extensively studied, indicating a vast unexplored territory in dementia research.

The Race Against Dementia

Backed by funds from the charity Race Against Dementia, the team is aiming to develop drugs akin to statins that could be administered early in adulthood to ward off dementia. Expressing optimism about the possibility of discovering pharmaceuticals that can retard dementia’s progression within the next decade, Dr. Croft emphasizes the urgency of such research given dementia’s significant societal impact.

The Stigma of Dementia

Aside from the challenges posed by the disease’s complex nature, Dr. Croft also notes a persistent stigma associated with dementia. This stigma, she suggests, may impede patients’ openness about their condition and stifle the pursuit of adequate research funding. While genetic factors play a substantial role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease, lifestyle and environmental factors also contribute significantly. However, the extent to which lifestyle changes can mitigate genetic risk remains uncertain.

Lifestyle and Alzheimer’s: A Heart-Brain Connection

Despite these uncertainties, Dr. Croft upholds the belief that what benefits the heart also benefits the brain. She strongly advocates for healthy living as a means to reduce the risk of dementia, reiterating the importance of prevention in the fight against this debilitating disease.