Health

Dr. Cara Croft’s Groundbreaking Research Aims to Prevent Dementia

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Dr. Cara Croft’s Groundbreaking Research Aims to Prevent Dementia

Dr. Cara Croft, a senior lecturer in neuroscience at the Blizard Institute at Queen Mary University of London, is spearheading a groundbreaking study aimed at developing preventive treatments for dementia. Aiming to steer her career towards medicine initially, an encounter with a dementia patient shifted her trajectory towards neuroscience, a field that remains relatively underfunded and overshadowed by other diseases.

Unlocking the Genetic Code

Dr. Croft and her team are delving deep into the understanding of how 75 genetic changes can lead to Alzheimer’s disease, the most prevalent form of dementia. Their research focuses on how these mutations contribute to the buildup of protein clumps in the brain, believed to be the primary cause of the condition. Intriguingly, only 10-20% of these genetic changes have been extensively studied, indicating a vast unexplored territory in dementia research.

The Race Against Dementia

Backed by funds from the charity Race Against Dementia, the team is aiming to develop drugs akin to statins that could be administered early in adulthood to ward off dementia. Expressing optimism about the possibility of discovering pharmaceuticals that can retard dementia’s progression within the next decade, Dr. Croft emphasizes the urgency of such research given dementia’s significant societal impact.

The Stigma of Dementia

Aside from the challenges posed by the disease’s complex nature, Dr. Croft also notes a persistent stigma associated with dementia. This stigma, she suggests, may impede patients’ openness about their condition and stifle the pursuit of adequate research funding. While genetic factors play a substantial role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease, lifestyle and environmental factors also contribute significantly. However, the extent to which lifestyle changes can mitigate genetic risk remains uncertain.

Lifestyle and Alzheimer’s: A Heart-Brain Connection

Despite these uncertainties, Dr. Croft upholds the belief that what benefits the heart also benefits the brain. She strongly advocates for healthy living as a means to reduce the risk of dementia, reiterating the importance of prevention in the fight against this debilitating disease.

Health Science & Technology United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

